Give Your McFlurry Twice As Much Flavor With This McDonald's Order Request
As tasty and popular as McDonald's many food items are, the Golden Arches aren't really known for customization. Most diners won't modify their Big Mac or McMuffin like they would a Starbucks drink — but this doesn't mean you can't. If you order through the McDonald's app or nicely ask the cashier at your local store, you can change up all your favorite orders, and one of the first items to try is a custom McFlurry with flavorful add-ins.
On its permanent menu, McDonald's offers just two McFlurries: An Oreo version with cookie chunks mixed into vanilla soft serve, and an M&M flavor that replaces the Oreos with the crunchy candies. These treats are already two of the best McDonald's desserts, but you can double the flavor by requesting several sweet mix-ins. The McDonald's app lets you pick and choose from multiple built-in customization options, all of which cost 40 to 50 cents, depending on the location. To either McFlurry, you can add Oreos or M&Ms for a two-in-one mashup, or if you don't want to mess with your go-to order much, you can simply double the amount of cookies or candies.
To get more fun, the McD's app lets you add hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, or all three to your McFlurry, creating a crunchy, creamy, fluffy indulgence that puts other fast food ice cream treats to shame. Are you game to get extra creative? We have even more out-of-the-box McFlurry mods to try at your next visit.
How to make the most flavorful McFlurries with McDonald's ordering hacks
One of the easiest yet tastiest ways to customize a McFlurry is to order McDonald's warm chocolate chip cookie, crumble it into small chunks, and mix into your dessert. You'll have a delectable combo of gooey chocolate chips, rich ice cream, crisp yet soft cookie, and crunchy Oreos or M&Ms. Next up is condiments: McDonald's offers free packets of honey, grape jam, and strawberry preserves on its app and in stores. Drizzle any of these sticky-sweet spreads onto your McFlurry for a major flavor boost.
We've thought up other customizations that are unofficial "secret menu" hacks, so you'll want to ask for your custom order clearly, cordially, and in-person — the resulting desserts will be worth it. For starters, you may be able to ask for McDonald's chocolate soft serve in place of vanilla in your McFlurry. For a fruitier dessert, take a page from the restaurant's strawberry shake and ask for strawberry syrup mixed into your McFlurry, which infuses the whole treat with flavor. We recommend trying this with an Oreo McFlurry (with optional hot fudge) for chocolate-covered strawberry vibes.
Our final recommendation is for mint ice cream fans. If McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shake is currently on the menu, that means the Shamrock McFlurry probably is, as well. Fans on Reddit recommend adding hot fudge to a Shamrock McFlurry with Oreos for a decadent mint chocolate delight. You can also request extra mint syrup in your McFlurry right on the McDonald's app.