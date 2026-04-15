Give Your McFlurry Twice As Much Flavor With This McDonald's Order Request

As tasty and popular as McDonald's many food items are, the Golden Arches aren't really known for customization. Most diners won't modify their Big Mac or McMuffin like they would a Starbucks drink — but this doesn't mean you can't. If you order through the McDonald's app or nicely ask the cashier at your local store, you can change up all your favorite orders, and one of the first items to try is a custom McFlurry with flavorful add-ins.

On its permanent menu, McDonald's offers just two McFlurries: An Oreo version with cookie chunks mixed into vanilla soft serve, and an M&M flavor that replaces the Oreos with the crunchy candies. These treats are already two of the best McDonald's desserts, but you can double the flavor by requesting several sweet mix-ins. The McDonald's app lets you pick and choose from multiple built-in customization options, all of which cost 40 to 50 cents, depending on the location. To either McFlurry, you can add Oreos or M&Ms for a two-in-one mashup, or if you don't want to mess with your go-to order much, you can simply double the amount of cookies or candies.

To get more fun, the McD's app lets you add hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, or all three to your McFlurry, creating a crunchy, creamy, fluffy indulgence that puts other fast food ice cream treats to shame. Are you game to get extra creative? We have even more out-of-the-box McFlurry mods to try at your next visit.