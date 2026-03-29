Yes, You Can Order Affogatos At McDonald's — But There's A Notorious Catch

McDonald's ice cream machines have a reputation, and not a good one. Walk into pretty much any McDonald's hoping for a McFlurry, and odds are you'll hear it: "It's broken." The meme's so big now that nobody's even surprised anymore. But if you somehow land at a location with a working machine, forget the ranked McD's dessert menu — celebrate the occasion by ordering an affogato instead.

Ask the server for two things: a single shot of espresso and a cup of vanilla soft serve. Once you've got them, simply pour the hot espresso over the ice cream, and boom — you've got yourself a dessert that would make an amazing, energizing treat no matter the time of day. When the ice cream melts into the espresso, you get something way more indulgent than a latte, and for a fraction of what you'd pay at an actual Italian café. Honestly, it might be the best use of McDonald's ice cream machine when it's actually available — and one of the easiest ways to elevate your McDonald's coffee order at the drive-thru, since you can just mix it in the parking lot.

And, fun fact: While it's not officially available in the U.S., "McAffogato" is a real thing in McDonald's Singapore. Will it ever be in America? No one knows. Lucky for you, the recipe's simple enough that you don't need to wait for the official menu item.