8 Best Classic Coffee Desserts, Hands Down

Italy has produced some of the best coffee desserts in the world, and it's not surprising, given its strong café culture. Another unbeatable classic from the country is affogato, of course. On paper, it's a simple combination of espresso and vanilla ice cream, but it feels like so much more in your mouth. It's buttery, rich, and creamy, but the contrast of cold, sweet vanilla ice cream with hot, strong, bitter espresso is the real selling point. Fun fact: In Italian, affogato directly translates to "drowned," because of the way the ice cream is drenched with coffee.

Affogato's origins are a little murky, but one of the most accepted theories is that it was first created by a Franciscan friar called Angelico in 17th century Piedmont. The dessert was pretty popular in the U.S. for a time during the 20th century, but for some, the launch of Starbucks' Frappuccinos (basically coffee milkshakes) rendered the classic Italian dessert redundant.

Today, affogato is enjoying a well-deserved comeback in the U.S. largely thanks to TikTok. You can even buy a make-your-own affogato kit from Trader Joe's. But if you want the real deal, it's best to make it from scratch. A former barista gave us 12 tips on making the best affogato, and they include making your own ice cream and roasting your own beans. If you want top-notch flavor, you've got to put in the work. We don't make the rules.