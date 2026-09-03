8 Best Classic Coffee Desserts, Hands Down
Coffee is a great, energizing morning drink, but it's also, arguably, one of the best dessert ingredients out there. Its inherent bitterness helps to slice through the sweetness of any dish with a lot of sugar, helping to tone down any cloying levels of richness and balance them out with its nutty, earthy, umami-dense flavor profile. So, it's no surprise that people have been adding coffee to their desserts for centuries. In fact, in Italy, caffeinated desserts can be traced back as far as the 17th century.
Italy features heavily on our list of the best classic coffee desserts, of course, but it's not alone in producing some of the most beloved coffee-infused sweet treats in the world. Here, we venture across the Mediterranean into the U.S. and even as far as Japan to find sweet caffeinated deliciousness. All are decadent, indulgent, and dinner party-worthy, but of course, no judgment if you want to eat an entire tiramisu by yourself. Sometimes, it's just necessary.
Tiramisu
A list about classic coffee desserts has to start with tiramisu. It's non-negotiable. Invented (allegedly) in a Treviso restaurant back in the 1970s, this rich Italian classic landed in the U.S. in the 1980s. It started to appear on the menus of Italian-American New York restaurants early on in the decade, and by the mid-1980s, the U.S. had fallen in love. It's not hard to see why. The dessert combines black coffee with creamy mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, and, of course, spongy ladyfingers. It's light, airy, and delicate, and boasts just the right amount of sweetness without being overbearing.
Another attribute of tiramisu is its versatility. Vegan versions can be whipped up with aquafaba meringue, while a little coconut cream makes the whole thing taste a little more summery for the hotter months of the year. According to Italian chef Sal Lamboglia, who spoke to Tasting Table in 2014, the secret to making a good tiramisu is to always use top-quality ingredients. Mascarpone must be Italian, eggs must be organic, and the coffee must be strong.
Affogato
Italy has produced some of the best coffee desserts in the world, and it's not surprising, given its strong café culture. Another unbeatable classic from the country is affogato, of course. On paper, it's a simple combination of espresso and vanilla ice cream, but it feels like so much more in your mouth. It's buttery, rich, and creamy, but the contrast of cold, sweet vanilla ice cream with hot, strong, bitter espresso is the real selling point. Fun fact: In Italian, affogato directly translates to "drowned," because of the way the ice cream is drenched with coffee.
Affogato's origins are a little murky, but one of the most accepted theories is that it was first created by a Franciscan friar called Angelico in 17th century Piedmont. The dessert was pretty popular in the U.S. for a time during the 20th century, but for some, the launch of Starbucks' Frappuccinos (basically coffee milkshakes) rendered the classic Italian dessert redundant.
Today, affogato is enjoying a well-deserved comeback in the U.S. largely thanks to TikTok. You can even buy a make-your-own affogato kit from Trader Joe's. But if you want the real deal, it's best to make it from scratch. A former barista gave us 12 tips on making the best affogato, and they include making your own ice cream and roasting your own beans. If you want top-notch flavor, you've got to put in the work. We don't make the rules.
Coffee granita
Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, gets seriously hot during the summer months — sometimes over 110 degrees Fahrenheit kind of hot. So, it makes sense that locals have created ingenious ways to cool down. One of our favorites? Coffee granita, a delicious frozen coffee dessert.
This classic sweet treat, made with just coffee, sugar, and crushed ice, has an incredibly long history. In fact, granita has its roots in the ninth century, while the Italian island was under Arab rule. The coffee was probably added a while later, though, as coffee didn't actually arrive in Italy until the late 1500s. It's no surprise that the frozen treat has stood the test of time: It's refreshing, thanks to the ice crystals, a pop of sweetness from the sugar, and a kick from the caffeine in the espresso. It's a harmonious medley of flavors, but it's also the perfect tonic to the beating hot sun.
Another great thing about coffee granita is how easy it is to make. In fact, if you've got some leftover cold brew, you're already halfway there. Warm it up with sugar until the granules dissolve, freeze, wait a little, break up the ice, pour into a cup — voilà (or, as they say in Italy, ecco fatto).
Coffee panna cotta
Nope, we haven't left Italy yet. The truth is, we have no choice but to stick around a little while longer; this country truly is the mastermind behind some of the best coffee desserts in the world. Next we have coffee panna cotta, a rich, decadent, velvety custard of coffee, double cream, sugar, and vanilla.
You're probably familiar with panna cotta already. First developed in Piedmont, it's a mainstay on Italian restaurant menus. In case you need a reminder: It's like a creamy, thick custard, often topped with fruit. But panna cotta can be made with coffee, too. And, just as we've seen with the affogato, the blend of vanilla and espresso works beautifully in this silky dessert.
If you want to add even more of a kick to coffee panna cotta, a splash of Irish whiskey is an excellent addition. Or, if you want a more Americanized version of the classic dessert, our Starbucks-Inspired salted caramel cold foam panna cotta needs to go straight on your must-try list.
Coffee and walnut cake
Alright, we've vacated Italy. It turns out other countries also have iconic coffee desserts. The British coffee and walnut cake, for example, is arguably another of the best coffee desserts in the world. We've established that coffee pairs beautifully with vanilla, but it also has a great relationship with nuts, too. There's actually a scientific reason for it: When roasted, both coffee and nuts produce pyrazines, which are the organic compound responsible for those signature earthy flavors that we all know and love.
But let's be honest, when you're eating a slice of coffee and walnut cake — which was first eaten in the U.K. in the early 1900s and likely stems from European coffee cake recipes — you're not thinking about chemical reactions. You're thinking about the soft, moist texture of the fluffy cake, the nutty, warm aroma of the walnuts and coffee mixing together, and the creamy, silky finish of the rich buttercream icing neatly slathered over the top. For sweet-toothed coffee lovers, this classic British dessert is heaven on a plate.
Coffee ice cream
Finally, we've landed in the U.S., where it seems that coffee-flavored ice cream really started to take off in the early 1900s. In fact, the 1909 cookbook "Rigby's Reliable Candy Teacher," which features some of the most popular recipes sold at soda fountains during the time, includes a recipe for the bittersweet frozen treat. It only grew in popularity from there; in the late 1940s, coffee was even listed as the fourth favorite flavor at Howard Johnson's out of 28 options (the first was vanilla, in case you were wondering).
Today, coffee ice cream is still a stone-cold classic, and we're not in the least bit surprised. The coffee cuts through the richness of the dairy and the sugar beautifully, creating a balance of bitter and sweet flavors. There is a lot of competition in the coffee ice cream market, but if you want the best, you should save your money for Adirondack Creamery's High Peak Perk.
According to our taste tester, who tried 15 different coffee ice creams, this small New York creamery has mastered the art of this frozen caffeinated treat like no other. They described the consistency as "smooth and decadent," praised the "exquisite crunch" from the coffee beans, and loved the addition of cocoa, "which amplifies the rich coffee taste."
Coffee jelly
To some, coffee jelly might sound like an odd choice, but this unique Japanese treat deserves a spot in your dessert rotation. Known as kohii zerii in Japanese, coffee jelly is, in its simplest form, a mix of black coffee, sugar, and gelatin or agar-agar. Just like regular jelly, it's sweet and wobbly, but the bitterness of coffee takes the place of classic fruit. And it works: It's kind of like a cold coffee drink, with a little extra chew.
Kohii zerii, which was actually inspired by British and American recipes in the early 1900s, has been a staple in Japanese coffee shops since the 1960s. But you don't need to hop on a plane to try it. Making it at home is easy: Just heat up your coffee, add a few teaspoons of agar-agar and some sugar, and then leave the whole thing to set in the fridge, just like any other jelly. Like affogato, coffee jelly is best when balanced out with a dollop of ice cream or whipped cream, which helps to counteract the earthy bitterness of the strong coffee.
Opera cake
To finish up our list, we're back in Europe, but this time, we're eating opera cake in France. As you'd expect from the name, this dessert is sheer elegance, and it's exactly the kind of sweet treat you should serve when you're looking to impress.
Opera cake, which is similar to an Italian tiramisu, was first created in the 1950s by a French pastry chef named Cyriaque Gavillon. It consists of delicate layers of almond sponge, coffee syrup, buttercream, and chocolate ganache, all of which should be eaten in one bite (ideally with eyes closed). The result is pure decadence: moist and nutty, creamy and silky, bitter and sweet, warm and aromatic. In short, it's everything you want from a coffee dessert. Oh, and legend has it that Gavillon's wife said the cake reminded her of the opera house in Paris, hence the name.
We're not going to sugarcoat it: This dessert is hard to make, but it is possible. Sumaiya Bangee, a pastry chef and consultant, told Tasting Table the secret to a good opera cake is good preparation — it's all about the "specific texture and flavor" of the layers as well as ensuring you "have everything ready to go before we begin layering."
Methodology
You can add coffee to many different recipes, but to make this list of the best classic dishes, we had to make sure that our choices had a strong legacy. While history and reputation are important in defining a "classic" dish, it's also crucial that the dishes we picked hold up today.
Sure, a TikTok-inspired cookie butter, banana bread latte with whipped cream and caramel syrup is delicious and sweet enough to be considered a dessert, but it's hardly a classic creation. In the coffee world, it's "A Court of Thorns and Roses," while the desserts of this list are more like "Anne of Green Gables" or "Jane Eyre." You get the idea.
And we're pleased to say that we believe all of these classic coffee desserts have truly passed muster. They're just as loved now as they were when they were new, and for good reason: All combine superior flavors, top–quality ingredients, and melt-in-your-mouth textures. The hard part is choosing which one to eat first.