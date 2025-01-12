Turn Your Coffee Into Dessert With 3-Ingredient Japanese Coffee Jelly

Did you know people in Japan actually eat their coffee? It's true — in Japan, there's a popular dessert called kōhī zerī, which is essentially fresh-brewed coffee turned into jelly cubes. This caffeinated treat first emerged in Japan in the early 1900s, drawing inspiration from traditional British jellied desserts. You can now find these jiggly coffee-flavored cubes everywhere across the country, from quaint cafes to convenience stores.

Despite its elegant appearance, coffee jelly is surprisingly simple to make at home, needing just three ingredients: Strong coffee (like espresso or drip coffee), sugar, and a thickening agent. The traditional choice of thickener is kanten, which is basically the same as the seaweed-derived ingredient we know as agar (also known as agar-agar). It'll give you the most authentic texture and can be found in Japanese specialty stores or online as Japanese agar powder. Can't find it? No worries, you can substitute it for regular agar, such as this agar agar powder from Hearthy Foods, or gelatin – just keep in mind that gelatin is animal-derived.

Making kōhī zerī is extremely simple. Simply heat two cups of coffee with about two teaspoons of kanten (or four teaspoons of gelatin or agar-agar) and a third of a cup of sugar in a saucepan until everything dissolves. Pour the steamy mixture into a jelly-making mold and let it chill in the refrigerator for four to five hours until set. Before you know it, your coffee jelly cubes will be ready for you to tuck in.

