Turn Leftover Cold Brew Into This Icy Italian Treat

If you're staring at a pitcher of bold cold brew that's been lounging in the fridge for a bit too long, you might be feeling a bit apprehensive about pouring it down the drain. After all, it took you 12 hours to make. So, short of gulping down everything in one go (not recommended), here's an idea: Turn it into a refreshing dessert in the form of a cold brew granita.

You can think of a granita as the Italian version of shaved ice, and your leftover coffee is the perfect flavor base for a serving. Simply warm it up on the stovetop with sugar — about ¼ cup for every two cups of coffee — until it dissolves completely. Pour the sweetened mixture into a sheet pan — the large surface area will allow your coffee to freeze more evenly, and you'll have an easier time removing it. After 30 or so minutes, use a fork to scrape and fluff the partially frozen mixture. If you come across any big chunks, break them apart with the fork's tines. Repeat the scraping step every 30 minutes for the next two to three hours, and you'll get yourself an awesome dessert that, if you're a fan of frappuccinos, we're certain that you'll fall in love quickly due to its airy, smooth texture.

Had a taste and couldn't help but wish for seconds? Rather than sticking with the plain recipe, start thinking about some toppings for your brand-new dessert.