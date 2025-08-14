Turn Leftover Cold Brew Into This Icy Italian Treat
If you're staring at a pitcher of bold cold brew that's been lounging in the fridge for a bit too long, you might be feeling a bit apprehensive about pouring it down the drain. After all, it took you 12 hours to make. So, short of gulping down everything in one go (not recommended), here's an idea: Turn it into a refreshing dessert in the form of a cold brew granita.
You can think of a granita as the Italian version of shaved ice, and your leftover coffee is the perfect flavor base for a serving. Simply warm it up on the stovetop with sugar — about ¼ cup for every two cups of coffee — until it dissolves completely. Pour the sweetened mixture into a sheet pan — the large surface area will allow your coffee to freeze more evenly, and you'll have an easier time removing it. After 30 or so minutes, use a fork to scrape and fluff the partially frozen mixture. If you come across any big chunks, break them apart with the fork's tines. Repeat the scraping step every 30 minutes for the next two to three hours, and you'll get yourself an awesome dessert that, if you're a fan of frappuccinos, we're certain that you'll fall in love quickly due to its airy, smooth texture.
Had a taste and couldn't help but wish for seconds? Rather than sticking with the plain recipe, start thinking about some toppings for your brand-new dessert.
Toppings for your cold brew granita
The easiest way to level up your granita is with a dollop of whipped cream. Store-bought isn't a problem, but if you've got the time to prepare a batch of honey whipped cream, then even better. The slight bitterness of coffee makes for a beautiful contrast with the sweet, creamy richness of whipped cream. In fact, it's exactly why it's the signature topping for granita. Not indulgent enough for a weekend dessert? Try a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Other than matching the temperature of the cold brew granita, that vanilla ice cream scoop can "soften out" any bitterness in the coffee — great if you find the granita's taste a bit too intense.
If you want to go all in on the dark-and-bold vibe of your cold brew granita, sprinkle chocolate chips between the shaved ice layers. They'll give you a nice little surprise every couple of bites. Had a taste and found you really love this pairing? You can try stirring melted chocolate directly into your cold brew before freezing for some extra-rich chocolate notes — it'll even leave more room for other toppings. But why stop there?
Raid your kitchen and see what you've got. You can throw on some toasted nuts for a crunch, or a drizzle of condensed coconut cream for a tropical vibe. You're guaranteed to have a lot of fun experimenting, but don't forget to take some time to actually enjoy your creation — you've earned this treat!