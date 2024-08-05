Iced Coffee Is The Perfect Base For A Refreshing Granita

Hot summer days call for refreshing sweet treats, and there's nothing better than a granita to cool you down. Known for its crystalline texture, the traditional Sicilian delicacy is different from your typical smooth sorbet or ice cream. It is both delicious and incredibly versatile — from fruit-flavored granita to chocolate granita, the flavor options are endless. And if you need a kick of caffeine to get through scorching days, try making a coffee granita with iced coffee for just the cool kick you need.

Granita is said to have been created in Sicily during the 9th century by Arabs, who brought their sherbet recipe over during their rule. They would make this dessert by freezing fruit juices with sugar, ice, and flavors like rose and sandalwood. Over time, Sicilians developed the recipe and made it their own; some even say that this inspired them to preserve snow from Mount Etna to make it.

Today, granita is a cultural and gastronomic staple in Sicily. It is commonly eaten at breakfast paired with a brioche bun. Popular flavors include pistachio, lemon, chocolate, and coffee. Coffee granita, or granita di caffè, is an especially great way to start your day, but it's also a nice afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, it only requires a few staple ingredients, making it a super chill cooking project.