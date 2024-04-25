The Step You Cannot Skip For Perfect Texture In Your Granita

With the weather getting warmer and summer fast approaching, now is the time to master the art of making a granita. A granita is similar to shaved ice. This Sicilian treat is identifiable by its fluffy, crunchy frost and fresh fruit flavor. This delicacy is multifunctional; it can be served as a palate cleanser and occasionally for breakfast. There's no limit to how you can customize this refreshing dessert, but Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's 5-ingredient basil citrus granita is the quintessential take on this Italian recipe and the perfect accompaniment for a fresh pasta dinner or summer barbecue. McGlinn has a specific technique to get the ultimate smooth granita and achieve that ideal texture.

"The best granita will be very smooth and look almost like ice cream, but with a more crystalline texture," says McGlinn. "To do this, freeze until the granita begins to solidify, then scrape the sides towards the middle of the container."

You can think of this almost like scraping dough down the side of a bowl. McGlinn continues agitating the ice mixture every 30 minutes so that it doesn't completely freeze. She notes that you can tell when your granita is done once it's no longer liquid and has a firmness to it. You don't need a specific tool for this; a regular spoon or rubber spatula will work just fine. This technique is what makes granita different from a sorbet or shaved ice.