Regional Beers With The Most Loyal Local Followings

There are a few things that can inspire local pride, with beer being one of them. If a beer is made in your hometown, then you're naturally going to have an affinity for it. In the United States, there are many regional beers that have developed a following that goes far beyond merely enjoying the taste. Instead, they often become a part of the local culture, tied to memories, traditions, and family gatherings. Others can even be linked to specific sporting events or teams. It can mean there is a familiar comfort to drinking these beers.

Some of the beers here do have national availability, but even if that's true, the beer still has a special connection to a specific place. This may be because they are brewed locally; sometimes it's a generational thing, whereas other brands lean into appealing to a specific area. That loyalty can be surprisingly strong. Locals can defend their favorite beer against better-known national brands or proudly introduce visitors. Whatever the reason for that loyalty, here are the 12 choices that have long been proven to be loved by locals.