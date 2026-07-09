The Sought-After Midwest Beer You'll Never Find Outside Of Wisconsin

If you live in the Midwest there are plenty of reasons to take a day trip to Wisconsin, and a great one is to grab one of the country's best beers. While there are many microbreweries in the U.S., a craft beer that is both massively popular and still local is a hard thing to find. The most successful craft brewers (your Sierra Nevadas and Founders) almost always try to expand to sell regionally and eventually, nationally — even if they don't match the sales of the largest macrobrews. Conversely, the ones that stay small are rarely known outside of their city or state. But most breweries are not New Glarus Brewing Co., and most beers are not Spotted Cow.

Spotted Cow is a farmhouse ale that is considered the flagship beer of New Glarus, a brewery located in the town of the same name in Wisconsin. In fact, it's even become a symbol of the entire state. Spotted Cow is one of the top selling beers in the Badger State, rivaling major national brands like Busch Light and Miller. New Glarus itself is such a Wisconsin institution that it's the 12th largest craft brewer in the country by sales, despite only selling beer in its home state. That love has expanded beyond Wisconsin's borders, as it's become common practice for people in neighboring states, or those just passing by, to drive up to Wisconsin just so they can smuggle out a few six packs.