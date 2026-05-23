The Best-Selling Beer From The '80s That You Probably Haven't Seen In Ages

Look back into recent American history, and most of the popular beer brands you see will be pretty familiar. At the end of the 70s and into the 80s, the two top beers in America were Budweiser and Miller, with other well-known macro brands like Coors and Busch filling out the rankings. There are always the odd riser and fall each decade, like the collapse of Midwestern beer brand Schlitz in the 70s, or the rise of Mexican beers like Modelo and Corona in recent decades, but there is more consistency in beer than you might think. But one massively popular beer from the 80s is nigh unrecognizable to many younger people today: Genesee Cream.

Genesee Cream, also nicknamed "Genny Cream," is a long-running beer from Genesee Brewery in Rochester, New York. Introduced in 1960, the beer won multiple gold medals from the American Beer Festival and went on to skyrocket in popularity over the next few decades. For a time in the late 70s and early 80s, it became the best-selling ale in the United States, although it was never quite as popular as Budweiser, Coors, and others, which are all lagers.

However, that distinction was part of what made, and still makes, Genny Creamy special. In a nation of lager drinkers, it managed to create a unique ale with mass market appeal. Genesee did this by resurrecting one of the few original American styles of beer, the cream ale, and adding its own unique twists.