Ale Vs Lager: What's The Flavor Difference?

Have you ever sat down at the bar, looked at the draft list, and realized you have no clue what the distinctions are between all the different types of beers, including staples like ale and lager? No worries, there's a first for everybody, and you're definitely not the only one who's ever questioned what exactly sets these styles apart. Both are delicious, but on the palate, you'll find they offer markedly different tasting experiences.

With ales, you'll typically get a more robust, complex profile. Most describe it as a fuller-bodied kind of beer, with fruity characteristics and a hop-forward bitterness underneath. Their appearance will often lean toward the darker, cloudier side with strong carbonation (it's how ales gain a reputation for having a "spritzy" texture!)

If you prefer pints that are crisper and cleaner, lagers are the way to go. These beers typically present a more straightforward profile where the malt ingredients take center stage. Their appearance is going to be brighter and clearer than ale, with just the right amount of carbonation to tickle your tongue and kickstart your tastebuds. Thanks to its mellow, balanced nature, lagers are often the first choice for new or casual beer drinkers. However, if you consider yourself an enthusiast, craft lagers will still offer plenty of complexity to keep your palate happy.