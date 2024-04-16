14 Popular Canadian Beer Brands, Ranked

Whether you like to whet your appetite for craft beer or simply enjoy cracking open a cold one, Canada has countless beer brands that are worth a try (eh). Canada's first brewery opened in 1647, as the thirsty efforts of New France's Jesuit Fathers. Since then, Canada's commercial brewing operations have kept up with some of the biggest beer industries globally, while its craft beer scene has continued to flourish alongside the beer world's avant-garde.

Visitors who love a good brew are spoiled for choice, with Canada being host to over 1,300 licensed breweries as of 2023, according to Statista. That's why we've put together this list of popular Canadian beer brands and ranked them to guide you on your journey through some of the must-try brands from the great white north. This is a curated list of standout brands across mainstream and craft categories that have a place in my heart, and that of beer-loving Canadians.

With my Canadian wife, I've had the pleasure of enjoying a cumulative few years in Canada, traveling through every province while scooping up tasty brews. Drawing on over 10 years of experience working in the beer industry in retail, hospitality, sales, and marketing, I at last get to focus my attention on the many world-class brews north of the border.