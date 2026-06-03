In the world of cheap beer, bartenders' favorites often come down to consistency and familiarity. The environment in which they are consumed is seldom considered a factor shaping taste and choice. While Emily Evans of Supperland in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Thiago Prado of COJE Management Group both land on Miller High Life as their current go-to, praising the beer's unfussy reliability and enduring appeal, Evans' relationship with cheap beer has evolved alongside her work behind the bar.

"Sometimes it really depends on where you work and what's available there," Evans says. While PBR once held the crown for her, years of drinking it on impeccably maintained draft lines at Supperland altered her expectations. Having access to what she describes as the "cleanest draft lines in the city" made canned PBR harder to return to. That shift led her toward Miller High Life, now her preferred order at neighborhood dive bars. It's a beer that delivers satisfaction without depending on ideal draft conditions.

Prado embraces High Life for many of the same reasons, though with a simpler rationale. "It's simple, classic, and always hits the spot without trying too hard," he says. That, coupled with Miller High Life's versatility in beer cocktails, is precisely why the longstanding "Champagne of Beers" tagline still feels earned. Together, their perspectives highlight what cheap beer represents within hospitality culture, and the appeal isn't nostalgia alone nor merely low price. It's about balance, and Miller High Life is a beer that remains approachable yet rewarding; equally suited to a polished restaurant veteran decompressing after service or a bartender settling into a familiar stool at a local dive.