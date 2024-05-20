The Perfect Alcohol Pairing For Your Next Seafood Boil, According To An Expert

Preparing and eating a seafood boil is inherently a communal act. Whether you're gathered together at the beach, overlooking the water, or sitting around a picnic table in a backyard, rarely are you alone while digging into the messy bag of crawfish, shrimps, and crab legs. The feast requires the perfect drink to pass around as you eat, and for one beverage expert, beer is the exact alcohol pairing your seafood boil needs.

For a flavor-packed seafood boil, getting a drink that's bold enough to match the taste, yet light enough to not distract from it, is key to perfecting the meal. Beer fulfills this role, and for Rob Krueger, beverage director at Smith & Mills, The Golden Swan, and Tiny & the Bar Upstairs, the pairing is practically a custom. "Bakes and boils at the beach is an American tradition," he says, "so you gotta go [with an] American-made lager or pilsner, or summer ale." For these, Krueger recommends the pilsner from Von Trapp Brewing, which is a citrus-forward, spicy lager, or Montauk Brewing Company's Summer Ale, a creamy, caramel-like malt.

Both lagers and pilsners are quite crisp, with high levels of carbonation that give way to a refreshing effect. While lagers are light and clean, blending with seafood's sweetness, pilsners are more bitter with floral nuances, making the flavors of a festive seafood boil stand out. Summer ales carry the same refreshing taste, although they can be on the fruity side, giving the meal an interesting twist.