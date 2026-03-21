The Standout IPA In Every US State

India Pale Ales, commonly known as IPAs, have steadily grown in popularity over the last two decades. Most breweries offer at least one IPA, if not several, as there are a wide variety of IPA styles. The hoppy, bold flavor of this style of beer can be divisive among beer-drinkers, but like all cuisine, you'll find the ride-or-die hop-heads who swear by this brew.

Whether you prefer the juicy haze of a New England IPA or the dry clarity of a West Coast IPA, if flavor-forward beers are your jam, you'll certainly find an IPA style that works for you. This article compiles a list of the must-try IPAs, one from every state in the nation. Whether you want to slide up to the bar at the brewery or snag a six-pack when you're passing through, make sure not to skip these 50 beers.