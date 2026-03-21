The Standout IPA In Every US State
India Pale Ales, commonly known as IPAs, have steadily grown in popularity over the last two decades. Most breweries offer at least one IPA, if not several, as there are a wide variety of IPA styles. The hoppy, bold flavor of this style of beer can be divisive among beer-drinkers, but like all cuisine, you'll find the ride-or-die hop-heads who swear by this brew.
Whether you prefer the juicy haze of a New England IPA or the dry clarity of a West Coast IPA, if flavor-forward beers are your jam, you'll certainly find an IPA style that works for you. This article compiles a list of the must-try IPAs, one from every state in the nation. Whether you want to slide up to the bar at the brewery or snag a six-pack when you're passing through, make sure not to skip these 50 beers.
Alabama: Hitchhiker IPA
From the Good People Brewing Co. in Birmingham, Alabama, our first IPA on the list is Hitchhiker. A West Coast style IPA, this beer blends the citrusy flavors of grapefruit and pineapple with the solid foundation of hoppy caramel malt. Reviewers on Untappd enjoyed the beer's fruitiness and praised its clean drinkability. Beer Advocate gives this IPA an impressive rating of 95, making it an immediate standout. This particular brew is a rotational seasonal offering from Good People Brewing Co., so if you see it on offer, don't sleep on it!
Alaska - Within Us IPA
Anchorage Brewing Company delivers a wallop of a double New England IPA with Within Us. Hazy as an Alaskan tundra in spring, this IPA is exalted on Beer Advocate for its smooth, almost creamy mouth-feel and its complete lack of bitterness, which is no small feat for a New England IPA, let alone a double IPA. Melon, grapefruit and mango flavors smooth the palate of this IPA and make it a standout for the state of Alaska.
Arizona: Spellbinder IPA
If you're familiar with Wren House Brewing Co., it won't shock you to see one of its beers on this list representing Arizona. This Phoenix brewery has taken home multiple awards for best Brewery in the state. Spellbinder, its New England IPA, has won its share of awards on its own through its delicate balance of Cascade hops and citrus undertones. Opaque and with a fluffy mouth-feel, you'll agree that this brew has earned its place on the world stage.
Arkansas: Trash Panda IPA
Lost Forty Brewing Co. in Little Rock prides itself on its small batch beers. Trash Panda IPA is a limited release and a big-time favorite, which the brewery describes as "Rich and full-bodied. Loads of hop flavor ... Big tropical fruit and stone fruit flavors." The fruit balances well with the malty and oaty background, all deep in the hoppy haze. Lost Forty uses a rotating blend of hops, but keeps the aroma light, which gives this IPA superior drinkability.
California: Pliny the Younger
A California craft brewing institution, Russian River Brewing Co. in Windsor, CA, puts out serious beers that often rank on World Beer Cup award lists. Pliny the Younger, a coveted triple IPA, only comes around for a limited time every year. It's in such demand that the brewery has a schedule and a write-up of what to expect when you show up for a much-wanted bottle of the stuff. You're limited to three pours at the bar of Pliny the Younger, but with an ABV of 10.25%, that's probably for the best!
Colorado: Juicy Bits
Colorado has no shortage of notable craft breweries. In a state that is known for its brews, creating a stand-out IPA is no small feat. WeldWerks Brewing's Juicy Bits is an IPA with an ardent fanbase. The reviewers at Beer Advocate, where it holds an impressive rating of 95, praise Juicy Bits' fruity tones, honeyed floral notes, and a drinkability that is free from bitterness. This beer brings to mind a tall glass of pulpy orange juice in the best way possible.
Connecticut: Locust Reign
New England Brewing Co.'s Locust Reign Double IPA boasts one of the highest scores on Beer Advocate at an almost perfect 99. With a heady ABV of 8.2%, New England Brewing Co. loves to claim that it's an easy drinker despite the heft. Fans agree, citing the citrus and tropical notes with undertones of pine, Galaxy, Mosaic, and Columbus hops creating a palate that is both interesting and enjoyable. This seasonal brew only comes around every so often, so don't pass it by if you see it on the shelves.
Delaware: 120 Minute IPA
Delaware's Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has been at the forefront of craft beer since it was founded in 1995. Its 120 Minute IPA is named after the duration of time it is boiled while consistently being hopped. The result is an ABV is between 15-20%, which means this beer drinks more like a barley-wine than your standard IPA, and a hoppiness that sets this beer apart. The Reddit beer community also suggests putting a bottle aside to age for an additional few years to bring out its heady, wine-like qualities.
Florida: Jai Alai IPA
Jai Alai IPA is one of several IPA offerings from Cigar City Brewing out of Tampa, FL. With a fantastic rating of 95 on Beer Advocate, this is a brew that is loved by both locals beer drinkers and has become available in most of the country, something that not every IPA on this list can boast. A favorite of the Reddit beer community, this Florida beer drinks smoothly while offering plenty of citrus on the nose.
Georgia: Space Lettuce Double IPA
Monday Night Brewing owes its name to the founders meeting on Monday nights after their corporate day jobs to brew small batch beers in their garages. Space Lettuce Double IPA is a long-standing favorite on tap, anchoring the beer list with its slightly bitter, citrus-forward flavors. It is triple dry hopped with a stunning line-up of Columbus, Citra Cryo, Motueka, Simcoe Cryo, Mosaic Cryo and Citra T-90 hops. Loosen your tie and crack a can open, after all, Friday's only five days away.
Hawaii: Big Swell IPA
Big Swell IPA from Maui Brewing Co is as easy-breezy as Hawaii, itself. Reddit's beer community overwhelmingly recommends this brew as the top IPA of the state, citing its drinkability and approachable flavor. If you're just starting on your beer journey, it makes a great introductory IPA. Beer Advocate's reviewers agree, applauding the crispness which gives the beer a lightness uncommon in other, heavier IPAs. Overall, the perfect beach beer.
Idaho: Dagger Falls IPA
Sockeye Brewing opened back in 1996 when craft beer was just coming onto the scene and has grown into an award-winning producer of fine brews. The Daggers Falls IPA has been a masthead of the brewery since the beginning and has made a name for itself as Idaho's best selling craft beer. At 100 IBU (International Bitterness Units, which run at a scale from 1-110), this beer definitely falls on the more bitter end of the IPA spectrum, but Dagger Falls remains smooth and drinkable despite the hoppy bite.
Illinois: Halogen Farm IPA
Hop Butcher for the World is a mouthful of a brewery name, but its is an unapologetically Chicago institution which derives its name from the Carl Sandburg poem "Chicago." Halogen Farm (7.5% ABV) is a hazy, juicy double IPA which does the city proud after scoring 98 out of 100 from Craft Beer and Brewing. All of its beer cans feature eye-catching illustrations from local Chicago artist Dan Grzeca, wrapping each unique beer with its own art.
Indiana: Lift Off IPA
Indianapolis' Daredevil Brewing Co. made its name off its flagship IPA, Lift Off. Since opening its doors in 2012, Daredevil, with its Indy-appropriate speed-racer helmet logo, has cleaned up in local awards while Lift Off has spread its wings and has become a well-loved national craft favorite. A West Coast style IPA, this beer has a bitter bite that sets it apart as an IPA-lover's IPA, not for the weak of palate. Uncompromising in its flavor, it's a solid foundation for an institution to build its reputation on.
Iowa: King Sue Double Hazy IPA
There's a reason this beer has a royal title. Toppling Goliath Brewing Company in Decorah, Iowa rules the Midwest with its King Sue IPA. Reviewers on Beer Advocate gives this brew a perfect 100, praising the smooth flavor and citrus-forward notes. King Sue also took home the gold at the 2024 World Beer Championship, only its latest award, having been a champion in the craft beer circuit since 2018. This IPA is legendary for its hazy, tropical flavor and its approachability.
Kansas: Stormchaser IPA
Believe it or not, but Free State Brewing Company was the first legal brewery in Kansas in over 100 years when it opened its doors in 1989. After clearing the way for craft breweries throughout the state, it's only proper that homage be paid to its flagship brew, Stormchaser IPA. Untappd reviewers enjoy the crisp brightness of this American IPA and its lack of heaviness. The drinkability factor ensures that this IPA cements its place in Kansas beer history.
Kentucky: Heller Heaven
Kentucky is a state that already rules the bourbon distillery sector. Choosing an IPA to represent an already lauded state is tough, but West Sixth Brewing Co.'s Heller Heaven Double IPA is willing to step up to the plate. This is a big beer, with an unplayful ABV of 9.5%. Malty and hoppy, its deep amber color lets you know that the flavor is one that will linger, but not unpleasantly so. With a solid rating of 90 on Beer Advocate, Heller Heaven takes its role as Kentucky's best IPA seriously.
Louisiana: Ghost in the Machine IPA
Parish Brewing Co.'s Ghost in the Machine Double IPA is a staple in the taproom and a brew the company has built its reputation on. Not a bad bet, seeing as Wine Enthusiast gave it a rating of 97 and BeerAdvocate follows suit with a 98. Packed with hops, Ghost in the Machine pulls no punches, layering tropical and citrus fruitiness with piney hops. Often cited as a "bucket list beer" by enthusiasts, don't think twice if you're able to find it in your area.
Maine: Lunch IPA
Lunch is the very simply named IPA offering from Maine Beer Company (it also offer a Double IPA, aptly named Dinner). This beer is a well-loved New England favorite, something you would bring to a dinner party to impress. Reddit's craft brewing community can't say enough about how much they love this aromatic, fruit-forward IPA with its crisp body. BeerAdvocate agrees, rating this beer an impressive 97. With a hop blend of Amarillo, Centennial, Simcoe, the brewery also notes the uniquely savory tones of onion and garlic playing amid the expected citrus flavors.
Maryland: Double Duckpin Double IPA
While "danker than a [bowling alley] rental shoe" might not sound like a compliment, for Union Craft Brewing's Double Duckpin Double IPA, it's resounding praise. Dark orange in color with a thick head, it pours as a big beer. Loaded to the brim with hoppy aroma and flavor, this bitter brew is another gift to the hop-heads. Rather than bowling you over, though, this full frame double IPA finishes smooth. It is a limited release, so don't skip this brew if you come across it.
Massachusetts: Julius IPA
Mango-y and melon-y, Julius from Treehouse Brewing Company is considered a "bucket-list beer" for many connoisseurs. Treehouse is known for its IPAs, and Julius is its flagship brew, a hazy New England style haze-fest of pith and pulp. Described as having an "orange Starburst" flavor, this beer balances out its bitterness with its citrusy sweetness. The Reddit beer community are in agreement that Treehouse is a "must-visit" brewery with Julius and its seasonal variants topping recommendation lists.
Michigan: Two Hearted IPA
Bell's Brewery has been ranked highly by Tasting Table as an outstanding craft brewery. Its flagship IPA, Two Hearted, is a brew that has long been a standard-bearer for IPAs across the country. Famous for using only a single strain of hops, Centennial, Two Hearted IPA maintains its superiority for its simplicity and drinkability. Its mid-range IBU of 55 keeps the bitterness manageable along with its malty backbone. This is an IPA that even folks who don't generally like IPAs enjoy.
Minnesota: Furious IPA
Surly Brewing Co.'s flagship IPA bursts with punchy Warrior, Ahtanum, Cascade, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops. The name "Furious" is aptly applied to this brew, which a "bold and long-lasting bitterness" that takes no prisoners. Piney in a way that resonates with the Minnesota wilderness, as this brew stands proudly with a rating of 95 on Beer Advocate.
Mississippi: Crowd Control IPA
A juicy and slightly dank display of Mosiac hops, this beer is the best out of Hattiesburg, and takes the cake for the entire state, too. Southern Prohibition Brewing flagship IPA brings the haze. The smooth mouth-feel and brightness of the flavor makes this brew highly drinkable. A hefty 8 percent ABV makes this a sipper, though it might taste dangerously crushable.
MIssouri: OJ Run IPA
Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. has given us a beer that literally pours like fresh-squeezed orange juice. OJ Run captures hints of vanilla and orange together with a creamy mouthfeel. Unique for its sweetness in a bitter IPA world. Citra, Galaxy, and Amarillo hops build up a big body, but the fruity bouquet brings with it hints of "pina colada, candied tangerine, marmalade with a hint of mint". Herbaceous aftertastes retain that link to your traditional IPA bitterness.
Montana: Bent Nail IPA
Red Lodge Ales named its Bent Nail IPA in honor of blue collar workers who call Montana home. Heartily recommended by the Reddit beer community, this IPA with an IBU of 55 keeps the bitterness low and the drinkability easy with a Cascade hop spine and grapefruit aroma. An ABV of 6.3% is a nice compromise, turning this into a brew that you can go back to for a second round without cause for concern for your head the next morning.
Nebraska: Fairy Nectar DDH IPA
A hop above its flagship IPA, Kros-Strain Brewing Company's Double Dry Hopped Fairy Nectar IPA uses all Mosaic and Cintra hops. Crafted with a goal for the beer to be "soft and fluffy and not very bitter", the focus falls on the impeccable mouth-feel and the fruit-forward delivery. Stealing the bitterness from an IPA leaves room to just enjoy the haze, making this beer approachable and unique in a field where bitterness can bully.
Nevada: Disco Ninja IPA
Revision Brewing Company has a lot to be proud of with Disco Ninja. Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops brought home the gold for this beer at the Best Beer Awards, crowned the winner in Best Beer of the Year, and Best Beer by Quality in 2020. An IBU of 40 keeps this beer drinkable with plenty of tropical fruit on the tongue.
New Hampshire: Finestkind IPA
In New Hampshire, Smuttynose Brewery's Finestkind IPA is so iconic, the label of two elderly men sitting in lawnchairs in front of an Airstream is practically the state seal. In true Live Free or Die fashion, this beer boasts an aggressive 76 IBU making it a big, bitter IPA that keeps itself drinkable through the pucker thanks to its base of Simcoe and Amarillo hops.
New Jersey: Head High IPA
This flagship IPA from Kane Brewing Company is dry and crisp and blends five different hops, Cascade, Centennial, Cintra, Chinook, and Columbus, to create its full body. A proprietary yeast blend gives it that little something extra to the fermentation which adds to its clean finish. Even with an IBU of 80, the compromise of a 6.6% ABV makes this IPA bitter, but highly drinkable.
New Mexico: Project Dank
Project Dank is hard to nail down because it's never the same brew twice. What started as an experimental lark for La Cumbre Brewing Company during the "IBU wars" of the early 2010s, has become one of its most highly anticipated seasonal rotations. Described as an "evolving project" the blend of hops and malts varies with each iteration, but no matter the blend, you can be sure it's going to be hoppy. Whatever the variant is at the moment, it won't fail to disappoint.
New York: Broccoli
Despite there being no actual broccoli in the recipe, trust one of the most renown breweries in Brooklyn, Other Half, to deliver a dank, fresh-green flavor in its IPA. Maybe it's that New York water, maybe it's the impressive blend of Mosaic, Mosaic Cryo, Nelson Sauvin, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, and Strata hops, but whatever the secret ingredient is, Broccoli has become the standout beer for Other Half Brewing Company, which is a company already well-regarded for its hazy IPAs.
North Carolina: Citraquench'l
Rated a staggering 99 on Beer Advocate, Heist Brewery's signature hazy IPA, Citraquench'l, is brewed from a single strain of hops. This Citra-only IPA is juicy and tropical. With an IBU of 70, it manages to curb the bitterness nicely and exudes a citrusy forwardness. The pour is the opaque of freshly squeezed orange juice, with a nice fluffy head that gives way to a crisp and smooth mouthfeel. Purists, hopheads, and casual beer enthusiasts can all agree that this brew tops all IPA lists.
North Dakota: Ectogasm IPA
Based in Fargo, Drekker Brewing Company's Ectogasm is soft on the mouth, juicy, and refreshingly light on bitterness. A blend of Citra and Mosaic hops along with a nice toasty malts delivers a smooth and surprisingly drinkable beer. The flavors are led by "apricot, a bit of vanilla and Bit O'Honey", which gives it a candy-store playfulness that is finished with the familiar bitter nip that keeps it firmly in the IPA camp.
Ohio: Bodhi
Crispy clean, this non-hazy DIPA from Columbus Brewing Company has been a staple on the Ohio craft beer scene for years. Bodhi has a "bright, hoppy aroma with some catty notes" that doesn't get bogged down with too many notes. Despite an IBU of 80, the sweet, caramelly malted backbone curbs it away from being off-putting. Beer Advocate's rating of 99 sets this beer aloft in its cult-favorite status.
Oklahoma: Everything Rhymes with Orange
Everything Rhymes with Orange is Roughtail Brewing Company's unfiltered IPA offering. Simcoe hops lead the charge in the citrusy burst of hoppy flavor. Even those with a shy palate will enjoy this brew since the bitterness is kept at bay with at 55 IBU, making it one of the least bitter beers on this list. Soft, pillowy mouthfeel makes it a fun sipper with a white-peppery finish.
Oregon: RPM IPA
This ultra-craft offering from Boneyard Beer was not even commercially canned until the pandemic. Light in body and crisp on the tongue, this brew is highly drinkable and well-deserving of its cult-favorite status. With an IBU of 50, it's another crushable contender that defies the stereotype of the bitter India Pale Ale. This clean-palleted IPA defines that artistic heart of the Oregon brewing scene.
Pennsylvania: Perpetual IPA
Tröegs Independent Brewing is a Pennsylvania staple in the craft beer scene. Perpetual IPA is widely hailed by locals as a true North for IPAs. Best when fresh, this highly drinkable lemon-on-pine IPA bursts with a massive collection of hop varieties (six all together!) and the caramel notes of multiple malts (Crystal, Munich, and Pilsner), it finishes with "slight herbal notes, similar to chai tea, but subtle". The best thing to come out of Hershey, PA since the Kiss!
Rhode Island: Chosen One IPA
Tilted Barn Brewery from Exeter, RI brings us The Chosen One, a very auspicious name for a big, hazy beer. Despite its creamy, opaque appearance, it's surprisingly light for boasting an 8% ABV. Melony notes on the nose with a finish of grapefruit, its smooth mouthfeel and brightness ensures that you'll be choosing this one any time you catch it on tap. Beer Advocate rates it at 97, which cements its status as a standout.
South Carolina: Sungazer IPA
Charles Towne Fermentory brings us Sungazer IPA. A blend of Citra and Motueka hops, this brew is lighter in body than a standard NEIPA. The crispy dryness of this citrusy brew carries a playful note of bubble-gum which makes it a fun addition to anyone's repertoire of IPAs. This beer is a favorite of the CTF brewing staff, so you know that it's the one to choose if you see it on tap or on the shelves.
South Dakota: SoDank
Lost Cabin Beer Company out of Rapid City, SD has produced a mighty fine IPA. SoDank lives up to its name, being described as "piney and resinous". It's a true IPA with all the bitterness that entails. And not to brag, but it is a Bronze medal winner at the 2018 US Beer Open, this beer has been the flagship IPA for Lost Cabin and impresses with its high IBU, but easy drinkability.
Tennessee: Attention Please!
Attention Please! is a DIPA from Bearded Iris Brewing Company in Nashville. This 100% Citra brew has a marshmallowy mouthfeel and bright flavor. With an 8.2% ABV, this selection does not mess around, but its pillowy softness and jammy tropical flavors are dangerously delicious and bring the juice.
Texas: Electric Jellyfish IPA
Pinthouse Brewing in Austin has brought us a new-school IPA in its flagship offering that relies on pillowy mouthfeel over bitterness. A robust blend of Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Ekuanot, Azacca, and Galaxy hops creates a full-body brew that has notes of lychee and pineapple. It finishes dry and zippy, making this an approachable brew that leads the pack in the philosophy that a good IPA doesn't need to be bitter. It was even Beer & Brewing's #1 Reader's Choice of 2025.
Utah: Ferda IPA
Ferda IPA is truly "ferda people" as they say at T.F. Brewing, which can be found in Salt Lake City. Described as having "bright hop flavor, fresh cones. Floral, dew on a rose, with touch of wood. Underlying cannabis note," this beer is not for the faint of heart. Juicy and producing a creamy head, this West Coast IPA is dangerously drinkable, but with an 8.2% ABV, don't let it go to your head!
Vermont: Fiddlehead IPA
Fiddlehead IPA from Fiddlehead Brewing Company is a personal favorite of mine. A pillowy head of foam on top of an opaque citrus body, this is a New England staple. Bright and piney, this is a savory IPA with notes of wild garlic at the back of the tongue. It's a true "pizza and beer" brew, with herbaceous tones that carry you through to the bottom of the can.
Virginia: Falcon Smash
Flacon Smash sounds like something an anime hero might shout, but it's actually Triple Crossing Beer's cult-loved IPA. The Reddit beer community is a huge advocate of this Richmond-based brewery, with some mentioning that the sheer memory of tasting Falcon Smash has held strong for seven years time. It has an ABV of 7% which is a nice balance and makes it easy to drink.
Washington: Blimey That's Bitter
This triple IPA offering from Reuben's Brews has a blinding 10.5% ABV. Fortunately, a 65 IBU, ranging on the less-bitter side, keeps this potent potable easy to swallow. Not widely available, it's localized to the taps at the brewery itself. If you're in Seattle, or passing through, it's worth the trip in to belly up to the bar and enjoy this strong sipper which rates a solid 95 at Beer Advocate.
West Virginia: Devil's Anse IPA
The number one selling craft beer in West Virginia comes from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. A collection of Columbus, Simcoe, Citrus Amarillo and Mosiac hops blend with the caramelish tones of Medium Crystal Malt and American 2-Row Malt to create a well-balanced beer with an IBU of 71 which keeps it towards the bitter side of the dial, but still crushable if you've got the palate for it!
Wisconsin: Chaos Pattern
No airs about this IPA from 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., it sells itself as an IPA to be enjoyed but not fussed over. Uncomplicated is the name of the game with this easy drinker. This is a beer that you return to like a good book, coming back to it for its approachability and familiarity. It's made with a mixed bag of Centennial, Cascade, Citra, and highly aromatic Ekuanot hops.
Wyoming: 2x4 DIPA
Reddit's beer community loves Melvin Brewing and so it follows that its flagship Double IPA, 2x4, is equally as cherished. Be warned, however, this 9.9% ABV brew with its IBU of 100 is not for the casual IPA tourist. Despite reviews suggesting that it's light-bodied for a DIPA, the truth is that 2x4 is a sneaky brew that will whack you like its namesake if you aren't careful.
Methodology
Selections for this list were drawn from ratings on Beer Advocate, Untapp'd, and the various Reddit beer communities who pride themselves on knowing craft brews. We considered beers that have significant local renown, looking for accolades from regional publication as well as demonstrated success at national or international competitions.