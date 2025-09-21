This State Produces More Beer Than Any Other In The US

Producing beer in the United States is a national affair, with no state or region completely dominating the industry. Since the advent of the craft beer revolution, great breweries have popped up in every corner of the United States, with almost 10,000 breweries operating in the country as of 2023. That's up from only around 90 in the '70s, when macrobrews like Budweiser and Coors were at their most dominant. Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors still rule beer production in the country, with both brands controlling a little more than half of the U.S. market. But, the states producing the most beer now have a balance between big breweries and small, and while the competition is tough, no state brews as much beer as Colorado.

Production of beer is measured using data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which counts it in total barrels. According to the quarterly numbers from 2024, Colorado produced just over 18 million barrels of beer — the most of any other state. Coming in at number two was Ohio, which produced 17 million barrels, while the state of Texas was third at 14 million barrels. Surprisingly, some states known for big beer brands, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, didn't even make the top five. So how does Colorado produce so much beer? Because it's home to breweries from multiple big national brands and plenty of well-known micro and craft breweries.