This '60s-Born Cream Ale Is One Of The Hands Down Best Six Packs Under $10

Picking up a six-pack of beer for under $10 is an increasingly difficult task these days. Particularly if you are looking to wet your whistle with something more interesting than the run-of-the-mill macrobrewery swill, there aren't so many options left out there. For those from the northeastern U.S., however, there's one green-canned brew that not only offers up a unique easy-drinking character, but that also often carries a lower price than the bigger names. We're talking, of course, about Genesee Cream Ale.

The Genesee Brewing Company is based out of Rochester, New York, and has been producing beer since all the way back in 1878, making it one of the oldest continually operating breweries in the U.S. Genesee produces several different types of beer – Original, Light, Ice, and Honey Brown, for example — but it is the 1960 introduction to the entourage that so often steals the show. Genny Cream is not a fancy craft beer, as the name might make you think, but rather simply one of the best old-school regional beers that's still kicking.

This is also not the first cream ale that Genesee Brewing Company put out — several short-lived recipes had preceded it. This is, however, the one that the people chose. As soon as it was released, its popularity began to skyrocket. Over the following two decades, Genny Cream snagged a pair of gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival, and was even the nation's best-selling ale for a time.