Calling all Hammpions (aka diehard Hamm's fans), far and wide. Over the years, Molson Coors has sold everything from CBD products to vegan milk. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one glowing member of the brand's light beer category: Hamm's Special Light. What's wrong with a pale lager with a pleasant mouthfeel, refreshing crispness, and flavorful malty grain? Nothing. Regardless, Hamm's Special Light hasn't been seen on store shelves since 2021.

When light beer began gaining popularity in the U.S. market, Hamm's was the smooth, clean brew to answer sippers' thirstiest prayers; it might have touched hearts nationwide if it had had the reach. The brew dominated the market in its home of St. Paul, Minnesota, from the early 1980s through 2021, and remained a fairly regional American lager — particularly popular in the Midwest — throughout its 40-year tenure. Hamm's beer signs illuminate beloved neighborhood watering holes like Small Bar in Chicago's Logan Square; John Cusack dives into a six-pack of Hamm's in the 2000 cult classic "High Fidelity," which is set in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. "The Beer.... Refreshing!" is a longtime favorite dating back to 1856 German beer tradition, the brainchild of legendary brewer Theodore Hamm — and if it ain't broke, don't fix it (or discontinue it).