The Best Secret Menu Upgrade At Every Major Burger Chain
Major burger chains have gifted the world with countless iconic menu items over the years, many of which have left an indelible mark on our lives. Part of what helps menu classics like the Big Mac and Whopper leave a lasting impression is that they've remained largely unchanged since being introduced. That is to say, we know exactly what we're getting when we order a Double Double from In-N-Out, or when a Baconator is light on bacon.
The downside to familiarity is that sometimes you want to switch things up. Thankfully, burger chains let you customize orders however you like, and considering the number of proteins, sides, bun types, toppings, sauces, and flavorful accouterments, we're free to play in a savory sandbox of possibilities. This customizable freedom has inspired all sorts of fan-made secret menu hacks, too, some of which are arguably better than main menu items. If you've yet to explore behind the fast food veil, here are the best secret menu upgrades at every major burger chain.
Crunchy Double (McDonald's)
Mickey D's doesn't have an official secret menu, but because you're allowed to customize orders however you like, the internet is filled with all sorts of fan-made items with main-menu flair. The Crunchy Double is one of the most infamous secret menu items of McDonald's lore, because it's actually available to order in some countries. The gargantuan two-hander combines a Double Cheeseburger with a six-piece Chicken McNuggets to deliver something that'll surely require extra napkins and a 15-minute intermission between halves.
The full breakdown of ingredients includes two 100% beef patties flavored with a touch of salt and pepper, then topped with pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and two slices of American cheese. You then take all of that and layer it over six barbecue-drizzled Chicken McNuggets, and voila! That, ladies and gentlemen, is the legendary, gut-busting Crunchy Double. Some other popular McDonald's secret menu items include the apple pie McFlurry, the Land, Sea, and Air sandwich, and the vegetarian-friendly Big Mac N' Cheese.
BK BLT Whopper (Burger King)
Burger King's "Have It Your Way" slogan almost defeats the purpose of a secret menu, but over the years, there have been a few fan-made items that were simply too ingenious to ignore. The BK BLT Whopper is one, a delectable match made in heaven that marries a Whopper with a classic BLT sandwich. Most secret menu items go overboard with gratuitous combinations, mashing together sides with sandwiches, and stacking layer upon layer until two hands aren't enough. The simplicity of the BK BLT Whopper reminds us that creating a likable menu item is an art form.
You may be thinking, "So all it is is a Whopper with bacon on it?" And yeah, that's basically true. However, per our instruction manual on how to build a better BLT sandwich, a hybrid approach to the assemblage can make this hack even more enjoyable. Rather than simply adding bacon on top and placing the patty on the bottom bun, try starting with mayo and tomato slices instead, followed by the patty, Whopper ingredients, then bacon, then lettuce, more mayo, and finally, the top bun. You'll find that placing crisp bacon between the moist ingredients will give it a more balanced, chewy-to-crunchy-to-chewy bite.
The closest the BLT Whopper came to being officially released was in 2025, when the chain dropped the limited-edition Peppercorn BLT Whopper. It was part of a patron-inspired campaign called "Whopper By You."
Meat Cube (Wendy's)
This geometrical mouthful is a must-try at least once in your life. Dubbed the "Meat Cube," it's actually a super-stacked Dave's Hot 'n Juicy sandwich, which is a menu item that you've probably never heard of because it hasn't been around for over a decade. The burger, which was named after Wendy's founder Dave, featured a thick beef patty, pickles, onions, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheese, ketchup, and mayo on a buttered, toasted bun.
At the time of its introduction, the hope was that it would help revitalize the chain, which had been suffering from lackluster sales. Rumor has it that at some point, Wendy's changed the name of Dave's Hot n' Juicy to simply Dave's Single, which is what it's still called today.
Enter the Meat Cube burger, basically a Dave's Quadruple burger, making it even bigger than one of the biggest burgers on the main menu, the Dave's Triple. The extra stackage, of course, results in a burger with a cube shape, hence the name. The Meat Cube reportedly weighs a jaw-dropping, stomach-busting 1 pound and can only be requested in-store. Aside from the Meat Cube, Wendy's has numerous fast food hacks, including Baconator-style loaded fries, a baked potato-topped hamburger, and root-beer-float-style Frosties.
SuperSONIC Cheesy Curd Burger (Sonic Drive-ins)
Sonic Drive-in boasts one of the largest menus of any fast food chain. To give you an idea of its size, the beverage selection alone is wider than the combined burger, chicken, and fish sandwich selection at McDonald's, let alone what other chains typically offer. When you factor in the food items and the ability to modify them however you like, the potential for customization goes through the roof. As such, Sonic Drive-in does not have an official secret menu, but it does have an unofficial one that includes menu items that could've only been conceived in the wild terrain of its fans' imaginations.
Some include extreme tots topped with chili cheese, onions, and jalapeños, French toast dolloped with strawberry shortcake, and of course, an impressive array of beverage concoctions. One that stands out from the rest, however, is the SuperSONIC Cheesy Curd Burger, a savory behemoth that hybridizes a SuperSONIC double cheeseburger, mozzarella sticks, and Ched 'R' Bites into one itis-inducing experience. The Ched 'R' Bites, which are basically cheese curds, were apparently discontinued recently and replaced with jalapeño-stuffed Ched 'R' Peppers, so you can still enjoy this secret menu item if you're okay with a spicy kick.
Egg Bun Burger (Jack in the Box)
The combination of fried egg and hamburger belongs on the Mount Rushmore of iconic pairings right alongside a burger and fries and chicken and waffles. Well, that might be pushing it, but at the very least, wouldn't you agree that they're the perfect complement? At Jack in the Box, a chain that doesn't have an official secret menu but does have a much larger and more diverse menu than most, there's a hidden hack that transforms fried eggs into hamburger buns. The only caveat is that you'll have to order multiple menu items in order to build it yourself.
It's aptly dubbed the Egg Bun Burger, and to experience it, simply order any burger on the menu, along with a Breakfast Jack with an additional fried egg. You'll have to order it in-store, because the chain doesn't allow you to add an extra fried egg online. Luckily, however, a lot of Jack in the Box locations offer all-day breakfast, so you can employ the hack whenever those late-night munchies hit. The best part is that the yolk acts as a savory sauce, so make sure to grab plenty of napkins because it is a messy, mouthwatering affair.
Tornado Melt (Whataburger)
Many of you may have never experienced a Whataburger, which is unfortunate, because there's a reason Texans choose it as their favorite fast food chain. Aside from its main menu, which features Texas toast-topped burgers, five styles of chicken wings, hashbrown-stacked breakfast burgers, and more, the chain lets you personalize your order however you like. Naturally, that allows fans to dream up all sorts of mouthwatering menu items, some of which might actually inspire you to yell out, "What a burger!"
One fan-made meat-fest that caught our eye is the Tornado Melt, a regular Whataburger Patty Melt, which comes with Texas toast, two 5-inch beef patties, two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and signature creamy pepper sauce, remixed with extra grilled onions, extra cheese, and spicy jalapeños. The best part is that you don't have to specially order it in-store; you can create it online via Whataburger's website. That said, if the greasy deluge of a melt doesn't excite your inner storm chaser, Whataburger offers all sorts of hacks, from a grilled cheese sandwich loaded with burger toppings to a build-your-own loaded fry option, and more.
Chicken-Stuffed Super Star (Carl's Jr)
Stuffing delicious food with other delicious foods is usually a good way to go when coming up with secret menu items, and a great example of this reliable equation in action is the Chicken-Stuffed Super Star from Carl's Jr. If it sounds like a wild sandwich, that's because it is. But if you know anything about Carl's Jr., a place where charbroiled burgers are piled atop onion rings and stacked with jalapeño poppers and bacon, then you know a little gluttony is par for the course.
That said, the Chicken-Stuffed Super Star admittedly takes indulgence to new heights, as it literally mashes together a Double Famous Star, which features two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and special sauce on a seeded bun, with a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which also includes lettuce and mayo, but on a regular bun. To build it, you simply slide the Spicy Chicken Sandwich as is, between the Double Famous Star's two patties.
Prepare to pay a bit more to experience this juggernaut, though. In Los Angeles, for example, the Double Famous Star alone costs almost $9, while a Spicy Chicken Sandwich costs nearly $4. The upside is that you're bound to get your money's worth. We just don't recommend trying to order it by name; this is one secret menu item that you'll have to assemble yourself.
Pot Roast Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Culver's)
While looking up secret menu items at Culver's, we stumbled upon a sandwich that may have actually been a main menu item at one point. "I came across one day on the POS system something that's called a Pot Roast Grilled Cheese Sandwich," said an employee on Reddit. Unfortunately, however, they said it appeared to be part of a bunch of menu items that are listed in the POS system, yet are unavailable to order. Whether or not the employee was telling the truth about this mystery section of goodies, or simply tugging our heartstrings, we'll never know. But, fortunately for us, and all you loaded-grilled cheese lovers out there, it's possible to recreate this drool-worthy handheld.
To make it, it's simple enough: You'll just have to order both the pot roast and grilled cheese sandwiches separately. Then, take Culver's premium slow-braised chuck roast from the pot roast sandwich and add it to the grilled cheese sandwich, which features melted Wisconsin American cheese on buttered and grilled sourdough bread. Seal the deal with a big bite.
Loaded French Fries (Five Guys)
Five Guys catches a lot of flak for its prices, and on top of that, it doesn't offer much in the realm of deals. Fortunately, it somewhat makes up for it by allowing you to add unlimited toppings for free. With such unbridled access to flavor boosters, the custom creations one can come up with are endless. Fans have dreamed up everything from a Windy City-inspired hot dog to a tongue-tingling jalapeño, hot sauce, and A1-topped burger, and more. Nonetheless, the Five Guys secret menu hack that we recommend trying above the rest, which was actually recently added to menus in the United Kingdom, is the loaded fries.
It's a bit complex, and you'll have to order multiple menu items to pull it off, but trust us, it's totally worth it. To get started with your build, you must first order a burger in a bowl, which will be served in a small foil container. With your order, load up on the toppings that you want and let your server know if you prefer them on the side. After you have your toppings situated, place an order for the fries of your choice — the Cajun fries, of course, will add an extra kick of flavor. And then, all you have to do is pile the toppings over the fries and dig in. If you're feeling really carnivorous, you can also order a bun-free hot dog, chop it up, and sprinkle it into the blend.
Animal Style Cheeseburger (In-N-Out)
In-N-Out is one of only a handful of fast food chains that actually has an official secret menu. It's so well-known that the chain refers to it as the Not So Secret Menu. As a place that sticks to a simple standard menu of less than 10 items, the secret menu allows customers to explore what it would be like if In-N-Out stepped outside of its comfort zone. If you count yourself among its loyal cult following, you're no doubt familiar with its patty-stacked 4x4 and grilled cheese sandwiches. And even if you only occasionally stop by for a bite to eat, you've likely heard of its infamous Animal Style fries with In-N-Out sauce, cheese, and grilled onions.
That said, did you know that you can give a hamburger the Animal Style touch, too? While it isn't as talked about as the fries, we love it so much that we placed it at Number 1 in our ranking of popular In-N-Out secret menu items. The hack works for any of the burgers on the menu, too, which means that if you animal-lize a Double Double, it'll come with two 100% American beef patties cooked mustard-style, with grilled onions, pickles, lettuce, In-N-Out sauce, tomato, and two slices of American cheese on freshly toasted sponge dough buns. If that doesn't make your stomach growl with glee, then nothing will.
7x7 Burger (Steak n' Shake)
Steak n' Shake has a secret menu item that approaches food competition levels of gratuitousness. That said, if it takes seven hamburger patties to quell your hunger pangs, who are we to deny you this tidbit of tasty information? The 7x7 Burger is a tower of seven 100% grass-fed and grass-finished steak patties, layered with seven slices of melty cheese cascading down the sides like a savory waterfall. It isn't something we recommend trying to conquer during a lunch break, because we're pretty sure that you'll need a nap after.
You'll definitely have to pay a bit extra to experience it, and since the Steak n' Shake website only lets you order a four-patty burger at most, you'll also have to go in-store to specially request it. To give you an idea of how much it might cost, in Los Angeles, a Triple Steakburger lands around $9, with an extra patty costing about $2.50 and extra American cheese falling just below $1. That will bring your total to almost $25, which isn't half bad when you're eating enough food to feed four people. Just make sure the bathroom is within eyeshot before you dive in.
Peanut Butter and Bacon SmokeShack Burger (Shake Shack)
Our favorite secret menu upgrade at Shake Shack is the best of both sweet and savory worlds. Christened the Peanut Butter and Bacon SmokeShack Burger, it's basically a standard SmokeShack burger, which features a freshly made 100% Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, cherry peppers, and ShakeSauce on a toasted potato bun, layered with the peanut butter of your choosing. We say, "Of your choosing," because this isn't something offered at Shake Shack, at least not anymore.
The chain did offer it as a secret menu experiment for a limited time in 2010, before it disappeared into the vaults of lore, but not without leaving a lasting impression. Nowadays, it's a secret that can only be unlocked at home with your own personal peanut butter, which, if you're someone who prefers crunchy over creamy, isn't the worst thing in the world.
Now, if you're really determined to experience this hidden gem, we recommend bringing peanut butter with you to Shake Shack so that you can apply it to a freshly made burger instead of one that's been sitting in the car. On the other hand, if this sweet and savory flavor bomb isn't your forte, you're in luck, because Shake Shack has a bunch of secret menu items worth trying.
Loaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (White Castle)
As delicious as loaded fries and tots are, they're a pretty common fixture on fast food menus. White Castle, however, ventures into uncharted territory with an extra cheesy version. This decadent, coma-inducing secret menu hack features mozzarella sticks piled with the toppings of your choice, from onions and pickles to bacon, egg, ketchup, and mustard, or marinara. The only caveat is that you'll have to deconstruct multiple menu items in order to create it. White Castle offers three-, five-, and 10-piece mozzarella cheese sticks, so the first step is selecting the amount you want.
The cheese sticks include marinara sauce, which can be doubled for free. However, if you prefer other condiments, you must order a slider and ask for the toppings on the side. A standard Original Slider features one 100% beef patty, grilled onions, and pickles on a bun, along with ketchup if you're on the East Coast. It comes with the option to add bacon, egg, and a variety of cheeses. The slider itself you'll have to deconstruct, or politely ask your server if it's possible to order it sans bun.
After you gather all of the ingredients, you can pile them atop your mozzarella cheese sticks and dig in. White Castle is pretty affordable, so if you'd like to spruce up the load even more, you can stroll into Flavortown with a chicken or fish slider and some french fries.