The Best Secret Menu Upgrade At Every Major Burger Chain

Five Guys catches a lot of flak for its prices, and on top of that, it doesn't offer much in the realm of deals. Fortunately, it somewhat makes up for it by allowing you to add unlimited toppings for free. With such unbridled access to flavor boosters, the custom creations one can come up with are endless. Fans have dreamed up everything from a Windy City-inspired hot dog to a tongue-tingling jalapeño, hot sauce, and A1-topped burger, and more. Nonetheless, the Five Guys secret menu hack that we recommend trying above the rest, which was actually recently added to menus in the United Kingdom, is the loaded fries.

It's a bit complex, and you'll have to order multiple menu items to pull it off, but trust us, it's totally worth it. To get started with your build, you must first order a burger in a bowl, which will be served in a small foil container. With your order, load up on the toppings that you want and let your server know if you prefer them on the side. After you have your toppings situated, place an order for the fries of your choice — the Cajun fries, of course, will add an extra kick of flavor. And then, all you have to do is pile the toppings over the fries and dig in. If you're feeling really carnivorous, you can also order a bun-free hot dog, chop it up, and sprinkle it into the blend.