This Complex Five Guys Secret Menu Hack Is Worth It For Loaded French Fries
You may think you've heard every Five Guys hack under the sun, but there's one that's probably missing from your life, and it's been sitting right under your nose: the loaded fries. You can stick to the basics with a burger patty, cheese, and your favorite sauce, or take full advantage of the chain's extensive topping options to upgrade your fast food french fries. It all starts with the base of fresh-tasting, crispy, and salty fries that have been deep-fried twice in peanut oil, the only type of oil Five Guys uses for its iconic french fries, to perfection. If you like them a bit crispier and crunchier, some locations may even let you get them well done if you ask. However you order them, they add that crunchy, soft, and carby factor that'll keep you full and satisfied.
So, how do you order this hack? Order the burger patty in a bowl, which comes in a small foil container. This is where they'll add all your burger and toppings, though you can request them on the side if you prefer. Some locations may even chop the patty for you so that you can get a bit of that savory and cheesy goodness in every bite. If not, it's easy enough to do it yourself with the plastic fork and knife. Plus, with the tin foil container that the patty and toppings come in, it's easy to mix in the fries at the end. When it comes to protein, you've got some delicious options. Stick with the plain patty, or go classic with cheese and bacon. You can also load your bowl with an all-beef hot dog or bacon cheese dog. And that's just the start. You've built a solid base for all the toppings you can handle.
The secret is in the toppings
One of the best things about ordering at Five Guys is that you can add as many toppings and as much of them as you want. Load your fries up with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, onions, relish, and much more. The sauce choices give you plenty of range, including barbecue, A.1. steak sauce, ketchup, mayo, and mustard. Looking to add some heat to your meal? Add on the jalapeño peppers and hot sauce for a spicy kick.
You can even give it an In-N-Out flavor by replicating the famous Animal-Style fries with cheese, grilled onions, and that sweet and tangy sauce. Just make your own DIY dipping sauce that will completely transform your Five Guys burgers and fries by mixing ketchup, mayo, and relish to get a close match. You can also take your fries up a notch by ordering them Cajun style, featuring its smoky, peppery, and zesty seasoning. This adds a whole new layer to whatever toppings you pile on.
You can open up a world of possibilities if you eat it at home. First off, you have your entire range of sauces and condiments at your disposal, whether that's ranch, buffalo sauce, or sriracha. You can also add any other cheese you have, since Five Guys only has the classic American cheese. Top it off with parmesan and garlic for a garlicy fry flavor or melt in a leftover slice of pepper jack or Swiss. Fry an egg or cut up some avocado — it's easy to give it a boost with some pantry staples. However you make it, Five Guys delivers a rich and appetizing combo that may be your new go-to order.