This Complex Five Guys Secret Menu Hack Is Worth It For Loaded French Fries

You may think you've heard every Five Guys hack under the sun, but there's one that's probably missing from your life, and it's been sitting right under your nose: the loaded fries. You can stick to the basics with a burger patty, cheese, and your favorite sauce, or take full advantage of the chain's extensive topping options to upgrade your fast food french fries. It all starts with the base of fresh-tasting, crispy, and salty fries that have been deep-fried twice in peanut oil, the only type of oil Five Guys uses for its iconic french fries, to perfection. If you like them a bit crispier and crunchier, some locations may even let you get them well done if you ask. However you order them, they add that crunchy, soft, and carby factor that'll keep you full and satisfied.

So, how do you order this hack? Order the burger patty in a bowl, which comes in a small foil container. This is where they'll add all your burger and toppings, though you can request them on the side if you prefer. Some locations may even chop the patty for you so that you can get a bit of that savory and cheesy goodness in every bite. If not, it's easy enough to do it yourself with the plastic fork and knife. Plus, with the tin foil container that the patty and toppings come in, it's easy to mix in the fries at the end. When it comes to protein, you've got some delicious options. Stick with the plain patty, or go classic with cheese and bacon. You can also load your bowl with an all-beef hot dog or bacon cheese dog. And that's just the start. You've built a solid base for all the toppings you can handle.