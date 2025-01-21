The DIY Dipping Sauce That Will Completely Transform Your Five Guys Burgers

Dunking the edge of a burger into a flavorful dipping sauce is half the fun of eating at Five Guys. And while the popular burger chain does have a selection of sauces on the menu, such as mayo, ketchup, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, and mustard, there's nothing like a classic burger sauce that incorporates all the winning features of these venerable condiments together. The good news is that you can make a sweet, tangy, and creamy sauce that instantly elevates an all-American burger and fries combo by mixing some of the free Five Guys condiments with a few sides.

All you need to do is gather your ingredients and mix them up in one of the paper condiment cups that's usually set beside the ketchup. Begin by requesting a side of mayo, sweet relish, and grilled onions when placing your burger order. Then fill half your condiment cup with ketchup from the dispenser before adding in a little scoop of mayo and relish. Sprinkle over a free sachet of pepper and a dash of salt before scattering in a few of the grilled onions. Stir everything together while the chefs prepare your order and you'll have a perfect dipping sauce that's similar in taste and appearance to Thousand Island (which isn't available on the menu). However, this sauce will have a slight smokiness from the onions (along with a tangier note from the pickles), which will make its flavor sit somewhere between a Thousand Island and a Big Mac sauce.

