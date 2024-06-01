The 2-Ingredient Sauce Your Next Burger Needs

We always crave a good burger from the grill; however, let's be honest. Sometimes, the burger can be a little bland or a little dry. Luckily, there's an easy remedy to this: A simple 2-ingredient sauce you can craft easily for your next burger.

To make this simple yet delicious sauce, grab your jar of mayonnaise, be it Duke's, apparently the best mayonnaise with the most loyal followings, or our favorite, Kewpie mayo from Japan with a baby on its logo. Then use a sauce, such as your favorite barbecue sauce, to mix with the mayonnaise. Once thoroughly mixed, you have a whole new sauce that you can slather over your burger bun or the burger patty itself. You can also use the sauce as a dressing for the cabbage, lettuce, or other veggies you add to your burger.

If you're wondering how much mayonnaise and sauce to use, start with 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon of barbecue sauce. Give it a taste and add more sauce as needed. Of course, you could always use an easy 1:1 ratio — 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise to 1 tablespoon of sauce. This amount, by the way, is enough sauce for one burger.