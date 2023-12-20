The Clever Hack To Make Dipping Easier With Paper Condiment Cups

The paper condiment cups designed to hold ketchup and mustard found at fast food restaurants are fun to fill up from the dispenser. Plus, they're better for the environment than film sachets and plastic containers because they're made of a renewable material. However, these cute little guys do pose a huge problem for those of us who like to go heavy on the sauce; a single cup simply isn't enough to satisfy our ketchup craving, nor is the diameter of the cup wide enough to dip a hefty chicken strip into without making a giant mess. Fortunately, there's a clever hack that increases the size of condiment cups to make dipping easier and all it takes is a little tug on the top edge.

If you take a closer look at one of these paper pots you'll notice that it has several vertical folds around its circumference that are designed to be fanned out. Opening them up by gently pulling on them expands their diameter, creating more space for holding a larger volume of your favorite condiments. In fact, you can almost double their capacity with this quick move, which means that you won't need to load up a series of cups to get your fill of barbecue sauce or mustard. The final upshot? You'll be able to submerge all your fried favorites into your condiment of choice without tipping your tiny cup over and getting ketchup on your fingers.