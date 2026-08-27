Cocktail Mixers You Should Stop Storing In The Pantry

You might be ready to make a mean nightcap at a moment's notice, but are you storing all of those cocktail components correctly? Even the best mixology skills can't save a drink made with an ingredient that's gone bad, which can ruin a cocktail's taste and potentially even make you sick. You may already know that spirits are fine at room temperature, while cream liqueurs need to be refrigerated. But what about the other essential ingredients that make your cocktails complete?

There are certain mixers every home bar needs, like juices, sauces, sodas, syrups, and fortified wines and liqueurs, and many of those need to be refrigerated. No matter where the best spot for your home bar is, you'll need to store some of your mixers in the kitchen refrigerator. It's more vital to keep these ingredients fresh, flavorful, and stable than to have them within reach of your spirits and bar tools.

Meanwhile some other mixers can stay in the pantry or bar area — as long as it's cool and dark — including bitters and sauces you might use for drinks like a Bloody Mary like Tabasco and Worcestershire. There are also mixers, like tonic water, you can keep in the pantry until they're opened, at which point they need to move to the fridge. Which other mixers need to be stored in the fridge? Let's break them down.