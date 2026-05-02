9 Cocktail Recipes That Make Grenadine The Star
Grenadine almost feels too simple to have an impact on drink culture, but something as small and overlooked as the red syrup can track a long history from the Old World to contemporary cocktails. Grenadine is typically made with pomegranate juice and sugar, and became a recognizable bar ingredient around the early 20th century. Over time, it drifted from real fruit into artificial sweetness as it scaled across mid-century bars and embedded itself in drinks like the kid-friendly Shirley Temple.
Grenadine helps soften citrus and round out harsh spirits, but it also adds visual flair as it sinks, blooms, and diffuses throughout the drink. The real thing brings both structure and spectacle, which is why it has long thrived in tiki culture. Its versatility as a balancing agent and visual drama create sunset-inspired gradients that make a drink feel transportive. Luckily, you don't need to travel far to source the good stuff, because it's simple and easy to make at home using this grenadine recipe.
Grenadine is worth talking about for more than its flavor. It's also a good example of how meaning accumulates around ordinary things. For instance, the Shirley Temple isn't just a drink, it's tied to the child-star herself, and to Hollywood, and later, when it becomes alcoholic, to irony. So, while this list centers on the cocktails that make grenadine the star, that single ingredient contains multitudes, including history, aesthetics, and social behavior all in one glass.
Tequila Sunrise
The Tequila Sunrise is one of the few beachside sippers without a rum base, but that doesn't explain how it gets its magic. In the glass, you're greeted by the awesome ombré of its orange, pink, and red hues, mimicking the beauty of a tropical sunrise.
How do you manage all that in one drink? Locate your ingredients and stir three parts OJ with one part tequila in a highball over ice before slowly pouring the grenadine down the inside of the glass. Watch the pomegranate syrup drip down to the bottom and bloom upward, recreating those stunning sun-kissed gradients.
Recipe: Tequila Sunrise
Dirty Shirley
Shirley Temple was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1930s, beloved for her curly red hair and dimpled, rosy cheeks. While the child star thought her eponymous mocktail too sweet, ordinary kids have been lapping it up for decades with unslaked delight.
The Dirty Shirley is the childhood-coded drink's adulterated version. It gained popularity in the early 2020s as the appeal of low-effort cocktails grew alongside a market for millennial nostalgia. The alcoholic version adds irony to the drink's cultural heritage, but it works as a cocktail due to its signature visual elegance and grenadine-forward sweetness.
Recipe: Dirty Shirley
Frozen Zombie
This ominous-sounding cocktail originated at one of the birthplaces of tiki culture, the hallowed Don the Beachcomber, in the early 1930s. Hailed for its high proof and tropical flavors, the Zombie boasts a lengthy list of ingredients, including multiple types of rum, but one element above all others remains the unsung hero.
That's because grenadine brings the visual impact to match the drink's creepy name. It reanimates the Zombie inside the glass, creating a bleeding effect with red streaks and lending the drink its sense of otherworldly drama.
Recipe: Frozen Zombie
Painkiller Slushie
The original Painkiller is a creamy tropical drink that doesn't classically call for grenadine to achieve its unique tiki essence, but when remixed as a slushie, the deep red pomegranate syrup showcases exactly why it's such a staple summertime cocktail ingredient. Built on a base of dark rum, orange and pineapple juices, and cream of coconut, the original Painkiller has a pale yellow color that gets a rosy makeover with the addition of grenadine. While pineapple dominates the tropical flavor, the drink's creamy texture comes from cream of coconut, a workhorse cocktail ingredient that imparts structure to mixed drinks similar to grenadine.
Recipe: Painkiller Slushie
Scorpion Bowl
The Scorpion Bowl remains one of the earliest and most recognizable tiki drinks out there. First off, this large-format cocktail can't be contained to a single glass — it necessitates a whole dang bowl and a group of friends. And the fun doesn't stop there. This Hawaiian-inspired punch bowl brims with fruit flavors, is loaded with booze, and topped with garnishes aplenty and straws galore. The over-the-top showstopper is exactly the interactive centerpiece you need displayed at your next gathering.
Recipe: Scorpion Bowl
Fruity Rum Runner
This tropical drink has it all in the name. Yep, it's fruity; it's got rum — two kinds, in fact; and, well, once you taste it, you're likely to run through 'em, one after another. While it appears to fit the tropical drink bill to a tee, the Fruity Rum Runner packs more fruit flavor into a glass than most. Banana, raspberry, pineapple, pomegranate, orange, and lime meld together with a blend of light and dark rums to delectable results.
Recipe: Fruity Rum Runner
Classic Bahama Mama
You need not be physically tethered to the Caribbean archipelago in order to enjoy this tiki drink. Simply shake up a Bahama Mama cocktail at home, and the tropical essence will come to you. Built on a blend of dark and coconut rums, orange and pineapple juice dominate the palate while grenadine holds down the citrus fruit flavors with tart pomegranate. It also gives the drink its signature sunset hue. It's an accessible tiki-inspired cocktail for home bartenders, and it's also endlessly customizable.
Recipe: Classic Bahama Mama
Sweet Rum Punch
Rum always seems to find its way into punch recipes — with tropical fruit juices and exotic, high-impact ingredients like grenadine in tow. While this particular recipe doesn't deviate from the status quo of tiki-derived drinks, it incorporates one unusual ingredient that sets it apart: bitters. The unofficial tradition of ironic eponyms holds, however, since you'll notice 'bitter' is absent from the drink's title.
Neither overly sweet nor bitter, this rum punch drink is built on core components: rum, orange and pineapple juices, and grenadine. For a regular ritual, this is the tiki-style drink of your dreams.
Recipe: Sweet Rum Punch
Classic Hurricane
If a drink has specialty glassware — think martinis, coupes, and snifters — chances are it's something of a legend in the annals of drink culture. Despite the natural disaster that's implied by the name, the Hurricane is a fun drink served in a playful glass — tall, curvy, and perched atop a tiny stem.
Grenadine brings visual appeal and added sugar to the drink, bridging the high notes of tart citrus and punchy passion fruit juices with the rum blend's low notes and complex alcohol heat. When you're drinking a Hurricane, it's always a good time.
Recipe: Classic Hurricane
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