9 Cocktail Recipes That Make Grenadine The Star

Grenadine almost feels too simple to have an impact on drink culture, but something as small and overlooked as the red syrup can track a long history from the Old World to contemporary cocktails. Grenadine is typically made with pomegranate juice and sugar, and became a recognizable bar ingredient around the early 20th century. Over time, it drifted from real fruit into artificial sweetness as it scaled across mid-century bars and embedded itself in drinks like the kid-friendly Shirley Temple.

Grenadine helps soften citrus and round out harsh spirits, but it also adds visual flair as it sinks, blooms, and diffuses throughout the drink. The real thing brings both structure and spectacle, which is why it has long thrived in tiki culture. Its versatility as a balancing agent and visual drama create sunset-inspired gradients that make a drink feel transportive. Luckily, you don't need to travel far to source the good stuff, because it's simple and easy to make at home using this grenadine recipe.

Grenadine is worth talking about for more than its flavor. It's also a good example of how meaning accumulates around ordinary things. For instance, the Shirley Temple isn't just a drink, it's tied to the child-star herself, and to Hollywood, and later, when it becomes alcoholic, to irony. So, while this list centers on the cocktails that make grenadine the star, that single ingredient contains multitudes, including history, aesthetics, and social behavior all in one glass.