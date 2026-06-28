7 Store-Bought Juices That Make Great Mixers

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You can elevate your cocktail game in a refreshingly delicious way by choosing flavorful, colorful juices. I'm not talking about ordinary orange and grapefruit juice here, and I'm certainly not suggesting you choose pre-made, shelf-stable mixers. I'm instead referring to the readily available, distinctive juices found in your local grocery store. There's an abundance of tasty options that make excellent mixers for a variety of cocktails. Imagine transforming the traditional margarita into one that's delightfully tart and attractively rosy or jazzing up vacation-inspired drinks with a pre-blended commingling of tropical fruits.

As a food writer, I've spent decades crafting recipes for meals, snacks, and drinks. Some of my favorite cocktail concoctions were those that surprised and delighted my family and friends. I strive to build unique flavor combinations and deliver beverages that bring joy, both in appearance and taste.

Now it's your turn. Choose exciting juices that are bold, vibrant, and devoid of added sugars, and you can ramp up your cocktails with ease. Simply stop by your favorite grocer for any/all of the delectable juices below and let the mixology fun begin.