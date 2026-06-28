7 Store-Bought Juices That Make Great Mixers
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You can elevate your cocktail game in a refreshingly delicious way by choosing flavorful, colorful juices. I'm not talking about ordinary orange and grapefruit juice here, and I'm certainly not suggesting you choose pre-made, shelf-stable mixers. I'm instead referring to the readily available, distinctive juices found in your local grocery store. There's an abundance of tasty options that make excellent mixers for a variety of cocktails. Imagine transforming the traditional margarita into one that's delightfully tart and attractively rosy or jazzing up vacation-inspired drinks with a pre-blended commingling of tropical fruits.
As a food writer, I've spent decades crafting recipes for meals, snacks, and drinks. Some of my favorite cocktail concoctions were those that surprised and delighted my family and friends. I strive to build unique flavor combinations and deliver beverages that bring joy, both in appearance and taste.
Now it's your turn. Choose exciting juices that are bold, vibrant, and devoid of added sugars, and you can ramp up your cocktails with ease. Simply stop by your favorite grocer for any/all of the delectable juices below and let the mixology fun begin.
Tart cherry juice
As the name implies, tart cherry juice is tart. It's made by pressing Montmorency (aka sour) cherries.The result is juice that's tangy, fruity, and mildly floral. These aren't the same as sweet cherries, which you can find in grocery stores and farmers markets. Montmorency cherries are often grown on farms in the summer, and unless you live in the region where they're grown (and it's the month of July), you're more likely to find them dried, frozen, or in the form of juice or concentrate.
I adore adding tart cherry juice to a variety of drinks because it adds a hint of sweetness, definitive tang, and a deep ruby color. For example, the tart flavor partners well with bourbon — a rich, sweet, and spicy whiskey. Try adding tart cherry juice to your next old fashioned and you'll see what I mean. The sharp fruit juice also works well with tequila in margaritas, vodka in tart cherry Cosmopolitans, and with gin in the gin rickey, and in the classic Negroni.
When shopping, choose unsweetened tart cherry juice (or juice concentrate) and skip the ones with added sugar. I'm a big fan of the Lakewood line of juices (sold in the unrefrigerated juice aisle), so I suggest you start there.
Pineapple mango juice
The coupling of pineapple and mango is a match made in culinary heaven. Pineapple is inherently biting and tangy, and mango is decidedly creamy and sweet. When you pair the two, the result is a juice that's sweet yet zesty, and rich without being cloying. And since both fruits are tropical in nature, the blend is ideal for island-inspired drinks.
One of my favorite uses for pineapple mango juice is the daiquiri. The classic daiquiri recipe consists of light rum, lime juice, and simple syrup, but that isn't the version most people think of. Fruity daiquiris are incredibly popular and encompasses versions made with strawberries, bananas, and watermelon. This should come as no surprise, since sweet fruit partners well with rum-based drinks, including those made with nutty coconut. Pineapple mango juice is no exception, so the next time you whip up a batch of daiquiris — either on the rocks or frozen — swap in pineapple mango juice for the ultimate treat. If you're more of a mule fan, combine ginger beer, vodka, and a splash of pineapple mango juice (instead of the traditional lime juice) for a beverage that's sweet, spicy, and bold, with a pleasant peppery finish.
When shopping, look for Tropicana Refreshers Pineapple Mango Juice, or pick up Dole 100% Pineapple Mango Juice from the shelf-stable juice aisle. For an organic option, seek out Santa Cruz Organic Pineapple Mango Juice, which is sold in the unrefrigerated juice aisle.
Apple cider
When autumn hits, my fridge is perpetually stocked with a jug of fresh apple cider. Unlike apple juice, apple cider is complex and robust, and tastes like fresh, sweet and tangy apples. Thanks to the balanced combination of sweetness and tang, apple cider pairs well with a variety of spirits, and thus can be used to create a multitude of cocktails.
My favorite apple cider cocktail is served warm and consists of apple cider, rum, and a cinnamon stick. The drink can be made with light, dark, or spiced rum and comes together in just minutes on the cooktop (or seconds in the microwave). It's the ideal, belly-warming drink during the colder months. Apple cider also partners well with bourbon and rye whiskey, and a simple splash of cider catapults the classic old fashioned. When partnered with cinnamon whiskey, a memorable Fireball cocktail is born. Apple cider also marries well with gin, especially a gin highball (a simple blend of gin, apple cider, and bitters), and with tequila for unique, fall-inspired margaritas.
Fresh, refrigerated apple cider is a seasonal, regional item and is typically sold in the fall months. That said, some orchards freeze cider for folks who crave the juice year-round.
Cold-pressed lemon and lime juice
Let me emphasize that I'm talking about cold-pressed lemon and lime juice here, not the shelf-stable variety. As the description implies, cold-pressed juices are obtained by extracting juice from fruit without heat. The high-pressure extraction yields juice that tastes fresher and brighter. It's the natural acidity, or tang, that makes fresh lemon and lime juice so perfect for cocktails.
Fresh lemon and lime juice works in virtually all cocktail scenarios, including frosty margaritas. Try swapping in fresh, cold-pressed lime juice for pre-made margarita mix. For juice with a little kick (think spicy margarita), try Suja Lemon Love, an organic blend of cold-pressed lemon juice, stevia, and ground cayenne pepper. I also love the bright, tangy juice in bourbon-infused whiskey sours, gin-based gimlets and Tom Collins, and vodka drinks like the classic lemon drop and vodka soda.
Look for cold-pressed lemon and lime juice in the refrigerated juice section of your favorite grocery store. If you can't find cold-pressed juice, opt for brands that are minimally processed with no added sugar. For example, Natalie's one-ingredient lemon and lime juices are minimally and gently heated to ensure quality without harming taste or nutrition.
Pomegranate juice
If you've experienced the joy of pomegranate juice (or the seeds), you're familiar with the fruit's uncanny flavor composition. Pomegranates are mostly tart, mildly sweet, and deliver distinctive earthy nuances. Plus, since pomegranates are crammed with tannins, the juice leaves the palate uniquely dry.
I love incorporating pomegranate juice into my cocktail recipes for all those reasons — it's dry, tart, and barely sweet. For this reason, pomegranate juice is my go-to for dry vodka and gin martinis. To create this cocktail, simply add about 1 ounce of unsweetened pomegranate juice to your favorite martini recipe (I often leave out the dry vermouth when adding pomegranate juice, since the juice adds a similar mouthfeel to the martini).
Pomegranate juice also makes an excellent addition to margaritas, mules, mimosas, the pomegranate gin fizz, and club soda-based drinks with vodka and gin. Simply add about 1 ounce of pomegranate juice to any of those drinks (and add some pomegranate seeds for garnish) and you'll produce wildly festive cocktails.
When shopping, opt for 100% pomegranate juice that's minimally processed and does not contain added sugar. My favorite brands include R.W. Knudsen, POM Wonderful, Lakewood, and Nature's Promise.
Blood orange juice
If you enjoy cocktails with orange juice, try swapping it for blood orange juice the next time you imbibe. Blood orange juice boasts a similar flavor profile to orange juice (sweet and slightly tangy) but it also delivers slightly tart, berry-like undertones. Imagine a marriage of oranges, grapefruit, raspberries, and cherries in one scrumptious sip. With all those flavors in one juice, it's no wonder blood orange juice makes an excellent cocktail mixer.
I enjoy substituting blood orange juice for regular orange juice in vodka-based drinks like the Madras (vodka, orange juice, and cranberry juice) and the screwdriver (vodka and orange juice). I've also replaced grapefruit juice with blood orange juice in the greyhound (vodka or gin and grapefruit juice). The stunning crimson hue and raspberry essence of blood orange juice also elevates other cocktails, including margaritas, the tequila sunrise, gin and vodka tonics, martinis, and mezcal-forward drinks like the Paloma.
Shop for fresh, chilled blood orange juice in the refrigerated juice section. My favorite brands are The Fresh Market and Natalie's.
Mixed berry juice
Mixed berry juice might sound like a no brainer when it comes to cocktail mixers, but I'd like to clarify that I'm talking about an unsweetened blend of fruits, not sugary fruit punch. Mixed juice blends, which are often touted as antioxidant boosts, often contain some combination of blueberries, cranberries, tart cherries, grapes, and pomegranate. Some brands contain other fruits, as well as purple carrot.
What I love about juice blends is their balance of tart and sweet. For example, cranberries and tart cherries are tangy, and blueberries and grapes are sweet. When combined, they combine a juice with complex, equalized flavors.
There are virtually endless ways to incorporate mixed berry juice into your cocktail repertoire. For starters, try adding berry juice to your wine spritzers for a blast of fruit flavor and gorgeous color. Next, add mixed berry juice to the classic mojito recipe (rum, mint, simple syrup, and lime juice) for a fruity twist. Berry juice also complements the caramel and oak nuances of bourbon and enhances the classic bourbon smash, which marries bourbon, simple syrup, lemon, and mint.
My favorite mixed berry juices include Smart Juice Super Fruit 7 and Antioxidant Force, Lakewood Nurture Berry Thunder, AllwellO Berry Delight, Aldi's Simply Nature 7 Super Fruits , and Shop Rite's Wholesome Pantry Açai Berry Juice.