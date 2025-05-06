How To Choose The Perfect Placement For Your Home Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love to unwind with a homemade cocktail, and especially if you enjoy entertaining, a home bar is a real treat. Beyond a few basics, they're also incredibly versatile; they can be small and simple or large and abundantly stocked. Glassware and decor reflect your sense of style, while the spirits and other ingredients reveal your flavor preferences. You can build a home bar out of different furniture pieces and develop it any way you like. To guide newbie enthusiasts through such wide open possibilities, we featured 10 tips on how to organize your home bar. The first and foremost consideration is where to actually place it.

The best spot in the house is near your refrigerator. The reason is simple: Ice is paramount to just about every beverage. Whether you serve it on the rocks (over ice) or up (chilled with ice then poured without), ice gets drinks to a cool temperature that's pleasant and showcases flavors well. It dilutes cocktails just enough to blend the flavors of different ingredients. There are even certain types of ice to use in different cocktails. Whatever you're making, chances are it will involve ice, so it's ideal to not have to carry it room to room, especially when having guests might mean multiple trips. Home bars can go right in the kitchen if there's room — you could convert an under-used counter — and they also work in a dining or living room adjacent to the kitchen.