10 Single Malt Whiskeys That Are A Waste Of Your Money

The first thing that bugs me about this bottle is the name. It gives the impression that being matured in American oak is somehow unique. In reality, the vast majority of Scotch is matured this way. I'd be able to quickly move past that if the whisky was great, but alas, it leaves a lot to be desired. The problem here is a common one among these bottles: The profile is a little too thin. There are many single malts which are light and approachable but still have enough depth to make them an enjoyable pour. Then, there are the ones like Auchentoshan, where the tasting notes are a little too one-dimensional.

Those tasting notes give you plenty of vanilla with some brightness coming in the form of lemon and coconut. Soft oak notes at least help to give it some depth, but simplicity is its biggest weakness. If you like your single malts with more pronounced fruit, spice, or oak, you'll be searching for something that isn't there. It's not a silky-smooth whisky, but it is completely inoffensive, so it's pleasant enough to drink, just not memorable. The average price is around $40. It shouldn't be difficult to find some more rounded single malts, but this bottle at least has the advantage of pairing brilliantly with Coke.