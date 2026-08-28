11 Best Restaurants In Skagit Valley, Washington
Skagit Valley looks like a pastoral painting. You know the ones: with swooping hills, watercolor riverbanks, and gleaming mountains in the distance. On the coast of the Salish Sea, this space is very real and packed with fantastic food thanks to the fertile soil and resulting access to high-quality ingredients. I'm a longtime local, and have yet to have a bad meal here.
Here, you'll find some of the best bakeries (visit Breadfarm in Bow for literally life-changing bread), cozy brunch spots, vibrant breweries, epic sandwicheries, and purveyors of the freshest oysters around. Washington food is fantastic, and Skagit Valley restaurants are a perfect demonstration of that. Yet tourists often don't know where to go. Usually, I'd tell you to just ask a local (the ultimate hack to discovering the best food anywhere you travel). But luckily, you don't have to, because as a longtime resident of the area, I'm going to go ahead and let you in on the best places to eat in Skagit Valley.
Each of these restaurants serve consistently delicious food, use fresh ingredients, don't have a weak section of the menu, operate within inviting atmospheres, and are on the mainland in Skagit Valley. This list is based on both my personal experiences, as well as that of my fellow locals; the likes of Google reviews, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and social media posts were consulted, on top of conversations in real life.
Skagit Valley Food Co-Op
There are a lot of hidden gem restaurants in Seattle around Puget Sound, but those in Skagit Valley are especially under the radar. These spots are often tucked away, and a closely kept secret held by locals, including the deli counter on the ground floor of the Skagit Valley Food Co-Op.
This might just be the most underrated eatery in the whole region. Locals know that this is the best place for sandwiches in Skagit Valley, including those who, like me, have been coming here their whole lives. So while this market is the best place for groceries in the area, with an unmatched atmosphere thanks to the whimsical goods and crunchy vibes, it's also home to one of the best places to eat in Skagit Valley. From the bread to the produce to the cheeses, every ingredient involved in the sandwich is extremely fresh and at its peak. You can build your own or pick from the menu, but you can't go wrong either way. The smoked tofu vegetable sandwiches are my personal favorite thanks to juicy tomatoes, heaps of sprouts, and bread so good it's a meal in itself.
The local strawberry ice cream, basil pasta, lavender lemonade, and other treats available at the counter are also fantastic. And the pre-made salads are crisp, with the absolute best dressings (consider grabbing a fresh sandwich to eat now, and a salad to-go for the next meal).
(360) 336-9777
202 South First St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Samish Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market
Anyone who loves oysters needs to add this spot to their bucket list. It's one of the best restaurants in Washington State, and is considered an absolute gem in Skagit Valley by locals. With views as good as the food, I recommend this for anyone, even those who aren't fans of bivalves or even seafood. It's that memorable and versatile of an experience.
Run by the masters who started Taylor Shellfish — one of the best Seattle oyster spots – Samish Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market is obviously known for its fresh catches. The Dungeness crab, in my opinion, is as good as the oysters due to its signature sweetness and ultra-fresh marine flavors. So if you like bivalves, I recommend getting a platter of oysters on the half shell as well as the crab. It's such a great combination of salty, briny, light, and bright notes that balance each other out well.
Just note that with a seasonal menu, whatever's being offered is at its peak, so be flexible and be excited. The current offerings are sure to impress whatever the time of year, even if there weren't beachside tables and a glittering Salish Sea view to go with them.
taylorshellfishfarms.com/locations/samish-oyster-bar-and-shellfish-market
(360) 766-6002
2182 Chuckanut Dr, Bow, WA 98232
Tunnies Fish & Chips
Tunnies is one of the best places for fish and chips in Washington State. I love that the menu, like most of the best restaurants in Skagit Valley, rotates with the seasons, meaning the seafood is at its freshest. It's also cooked to order, so your fish is always golden, crispy, and piping hot (seriously, be careful).
There's a lot of seafood to pick from here, including flounder, shrimp, cod, halibut, scallops, oysters, clams, and rockfish. It all comes with house-made tartar sauce and sturdy yet fluffy-on-the-inside steak fries. Malt vinegar is a must, too, as it's extremely popular around here (I'd consider it a staple condiment); it's available by request, so make sure to ask and soak everything in the stuff.
Don't forget to order dessert, either. In the summer, you'll find shakes made with local berries and ice cream from nearby Lopez Island. Additionally, this is a walk-up window, so I highly suggest taking your food to the Skagit River in town and finding a peaceful clearing to enjoy a meal with a view.
(360) 854-4002
720 Morris St, La Conner, WA 98257
Il Granaio Italian Restaurant
I'll never forget the first time I ate here. Hidden away inside an old grain mill, this underrated restaurant outside Seattle in Skagit Valley is one of the best locally kept secrets. You wouldn't even know it's there unless you were looking for it. And, like my experience, one visit is all it takes to be hooked.
Il Granaio Italian Restaurant makes the best tomato soup, and I mean that quite literally. I've yet to have one that can compete. It was so good that the first time I tried it, I wrote a note to the chef on my napkin thanking them for their service (and I'm not someone who usually asks to speak to the chef or gives feedback randomly). So if the eatery has it on offer as a special, don't skip it. In fact, consider ordering seconds of it. And a bowl to go.
Honestly, any of the tomato-based dishes are stars on the strong menu, and the pastas are always cooked perfectly. I love the warm atmosphere of the space, the service is so kind, and the limoncello ricotta cheesecake is one of the best desserts in the entire valley.
(360) 419-0674
100 W Montgomery St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
5bs Bakery
5bs Bakery in Concrete — one of the most picturesque little mountain town in Skagit Valley along the North Cascades — is one of the best bakeries in Washington. From the sweet to the savory, there's not a weak point on the menu. But more importantly, there are only masterful points on the menu. It's impossible to order something even mediocre, plus it's all gluten-free (and as someone who enjoys gluten, I promise you can't tell).
I'm all about a good treat, and 5bs Bakery has that down. The vanilla cupcakes are such a staple for the perfect peaks of frosting and fluffy cake, the dairy-free carrot cake is a dream for those who love nutty flavors, and the cinnamon rolls — one of the best West Coast comfort foods – are spiced in the most heavenly way (and they even have a vegan version). The cookies and the pies are other stand-outs, especially the rhubarb pie, and the sugar cookies look straight out of a cartoon in the best way. Meanwhile, the savory options are as cozy as the eatery itself — think spinach pinwheels, massive quiches, and gleaming paninis with hearty bowls of chili.
(360) 853-8700
45597 Main St, Concrete, WA 98237
Ristretto Coffee Lounge & Wine Bar
This Mount Vernon cafe slings famously good espresso, but the food is just as good. Whether you're here for breakfast concoctions or the plates, you'll be impressed. And it goes without saying, but the sweets here are unforgettable. Plus, I dare you to find a cozier coffee shop — it has all the vibes of Central Perk from "Friends" but with Pacific Northwest twists (funky cat art and all).
It's hard to narrow down just one recommendation, but a panini is a must-order. The pesto-slathered grilled cheese is a classic, but any of the options have stellar fillings. That's not all, though, and I stand by the idea that bread is one of those foods the West Coast does best. The sourdough, rye, and rosemary loaves are all supreme. I've never been anywhere else where if you close your eyes and point, you'll hit flawless bread every time. Here, you'll find that the bread used for the panini proves my argument.
(360) 336-0951
416 1st St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Pie Dive Bar
The Pie Dive Bar, which has a location in La Conner, is fantastic for anyone who wants to try the namesake goodie, which is an iconic Washington State food. The savory and sweet pie options are all strong, so bring a group so you can sample lots and enjoy the playful vibes together.
I'm partial to the sweet pies, which are served a la mode or with whipped cream, so it's definitely a big treat. I'm a sucker for the strawberry rhubarb topped with sugary streusel. It's tangy, sweet, and such a classic Washington dessert. But the Humble Crumble, a Food Network-recognized invention, is the best for those who don't know what to get, thanks to a versatile medley of Granny Smith apples, marionberries, raspberries, strawberries, and that aforementioned streusel.
The coconut cream pie is a dream for those who, like me, would do anything for tropical desserts (seriously, this is one of the best coconut treats I've ever had). I recommend picking one of them to eat in-house, and then picking another to get as a whole pie to-go so you can munch on it later.
Multiple locations
Birdsview Diner
For such a small town, Concrete is packed with really lovely places to eat. But if you find yourself daydreaming about visiting a diner from "Twin Peaks," this is where you want to be. It's got that mountain town vibe infused into the setting, kind service, and the food itself is absolutely delicious.
The crispy onion rings are flawlessly golden, while the battered cod dishes are so fresh and bright (pro tip: order the fish burger and replace the fries with onion rings for a fee). The sandwiches are masterfully constructed, too, and the thick milkshakes are creamy as can be. Just save room for dessert, because literally everything is fantastic and incredibly well-made. Order up and snag an outdoor table, because scattered beneath the trees, there's nowhere better to feast on it all.
(360) 840-1878
39974 Hwy 20, Concrete, WA 98237
The Fairhaven
There's so much to adore about this locally beloved spot. It's home to a fun mix of Washington State comfort foods, farm-to-table salads, vibrant interiors, and elegant desserts. It's like a fusion of everything that defines the region's food traditions combined into one menu. It might just be the most crowd-pleasing and unique restaurant in Skagit Valley.
Make sure to order a vegetable-based dish and seafood of some kind. The salmon prawn cakes are so juicy without being greasy, and they come on a really hearty salad, which is a winning dish in my book. Otherwise, pick between the fish and chips (ask for extra lemons), or the cod burger heaped with generous portions of lettuce and other produce items. Then order one of the salads to go with it. If you have space, try and get the fried cauliflower alongside whatever you order, because it's chicken-fried and ridiculously delectable.
Before you leave, order a dessert and a drink, because those aren't afterthoughts here. They could genuinely run the whole show. The panna cotta with Skagit Valley berries and the lemon bars are my favorites for their juicy, vibrant, and tangy flavors. And the rhubarb or Bow Hill blueberry sodas are sleeper hits that are both worth ordering when they're in-season.
(360) 746-3183
100 North Burlington Blvd, Burlington, WA 98233
Skagit's Own Fish Market
From selling fresh catches in their yard in the 1980s to a stand at the farmer's market to the storefront they have now, the husband-and-wife duo behind Skagit's Own Fish Market has really built something here. Eric Skaugrud was a fisherman in the Bering Sea, and today, he and his spouse, Tana, source salmon from their other fishing family members, and other nautical goodies from local purveyors. It's clear there's a lot of expertise and focus on provenance around here, and the food menu reflects this.
If you're on the hunt for fish tacos in Washington State, this might just be one of the best places you could come to. Pick from halibut or prawn, and dig into the juicy seafood, coated in spicy sriracha sauce with juicy tomatoes, lettuce, and cilantro. Usually, I'm not a big fan of tacos that come in flour tortillas, but these taste high quality and are toasted until golden, so they're incredibly delicious and sturdy at once. Other menu highlights include the dill-packed Dungeness crab sandwich, fried fish sandwich, and crab cakes. Expect sweet and tender catches, bright vegetal toppings, and fluffy breads.
(360) 707-2722
18042 WA-20, Burlington, WA 98233
Terramar Brewstillery
If I were to pick one of the best outdoor dining experiences in Skagit Valley, this would immediately come to mind. When I'm in Edison, this is where I like to take people for a bite to eat. There's lovely views of the foothills, and the most consistently tasty cider in the whole region. I love the blueberry-raspberry when it's available for its sweet tartness.
The whole food menu is great. The margherita pizza is a favorite, but I recently tried the Bavarian pretzel with my family, and speaking as someone who isn't usually a big soft pretzel fan, I'll be ordering it again. It's buttery, made with locally-sourced ingredients, and doesn't have that dense chewiness that usually turns me off to soft pretzels. It also comes in all sorts of flavors. As for the aforementioned pie, it could compete with any of the best pizza joints in Seattle. The tomato slices are juicy without making the pizza wet, the salty cheese is perfectly portioned, the herbaceous sauce works nicely with the fresh basil, and there's a stunning amount of garlic. Plus, the sheened crust is killer.
If you're vegan, this is one of the top restaurants I'd recommend in the valley. They stock vegan mozzarella, so you can enjoy the pizzas. The house-made roasted red pepper hummus plate puts all other hummus platters to shame, and the salads are so crisp and colorful while being easy to customize as needed.
(360) 399-6222
5712 Gilkey Ave, Edison, WA 98232
Methodology
Every restaurant included in this article serves consistently tasty dishes with fresh ingredients, has no weak sections of its menu, offers inviting atmospheres, and is located in Skagit Valley. I stuck to the mainland in Skagit Valley (the literal valley), rather than including islands in Skagit County.
I wrote based on my personal experience as a longtime local of the area. I grew up getting my jack-o'-lanterns from Gordon's, running through corn mazes every Halloween, feasting on ice cream at the countless farm stands (Snow Goose Produce is the best), cooling off in the Skagit River, and playing under the sun across this rich and beautiful landscape. In other words, I'm deeply familiar with it, so I know the ins and outs of the dining scene. But to get a feel for what my fellow locals think, I checked out Google Reviews, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and social media posts (on top of conversations in real life with others in the region).
Locals will likely clock that two staple spots are missing from this article: Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery and the Oyster Bar. The former is a beloved chain with a few locations in the valley, including one on Fidalgo Island in my hometown of Anacortes. However, the food isn't as consistently impressive there as the other bakeries and cafes that I included. As for the latter, the Oyster Bar in Bow is a beautiful date night spot, but given the food and steep prices, I felt other eateries were better recommendations.