11 Best Restaurants In Skagit Valley, Washington

Skagit Valley looks like a pastoral painting. You know the ones: with swooping hills, watercolor riverbanks, and gleaming mountains in the distance. On the coast of the Salish Sea, this space is very real and packed with fantastic food thanks to the fertile soil and resulting access to high-quality ingredients. I'm a longtime local, and have yet to have a bad meal here.

Here, you'll find some of the best bakeries (visit Breadfarm in Bow for literally life-changing bread), cozy brunch spots, vibrant breweries, epic sandwicheries, and purveyors of the freshest oysters around. Washington food is fantastic, and Skagit Valley restaurants are a perfect demonstration of that. Yet tourists often don't know where to go. Usually, I'd tell you to just ask a local (the ultimate hack to discovering the best food anywhere you travel). But luckily, you don't have to, because as a longtime resident of the area, I'm going to go ahead and let you in on the best places to eat in Skagit Valley.

Each of these restaurants serve consistently delicious food, use fresh ingredients, don't have a weak section of the menu, operate within inviting atmospheres, and are on the mainland in Skagit Valley. This list is based on both my personal experiences, as well as that of my fellow locals; the likes of Google reviews, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and social media posts were consulted, on top of conversations in real life.