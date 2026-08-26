11 Frozen Items That Are Always Worth Splurging On At Costco
The whole point of grocery shopping at Costco is that the huge sizes of its products offer a great value per portion, even if some price tags give you sticker shock at first. But hundreds of dollars at checkout is a big commitment, no matter if you're getting a good deal overall, and high prices don't always correlate to high quality. How do you know which pricey foods are actually good enough to splurge on? We're here to help with a roundup of frozen Costco items that may be on the expensive side, but are worth every penny.
Frozen items are a wise choice to invest in since they last virtually forever and can provide meals for weeks or months. Plus, frozen meat and produce are incredibly versatile and let you create many dishes for your buck. To find Costco freezer aisle favorites worth splurging on, we looked for products in the range of $20 to $50 — costs that aren't low, but don't get anywhere near Costco's most expensive foods and drinks, so they're fairly accessible as occasional purchases. We then searched through reviews and feedback to see which foods have the flavor, uniqueness, and overall quality to justify their prices.
Our list offers a mix of hidden gem items from Costco's freezer section and famous fan favorites, from convenient frozen meals to top-quality, ready-to-cook meat, seafood, and veggies. With tons of recommendations from shoppers, you can rest assured that these picks don't waste your hard-earned cash.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon
Wild-caught salmon is never cheap, but the Kirkland Signature Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon — one of Costco's best frozen seafood staples — lets you enjoy 3 pounds of this delicious, healthy protein without worrying about spoilage. Costco shoppers always make sure to keep this product stocked in their freezers thanks to its rich flavor; moist, flaky texture; and top-notch convenience and freshness. Each filet comes vacuum-sealed and ready to cook in baked salmon recipes, or whatever else you please.
A 3-pound bag of Costco's Kirkland Signature Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon costs $48.79 online.
Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks have become a new Costco classic, with shoppers saying they're worth every cent compared to cheaper, yet inferior, chicken nugget brands. Costco customers can't stop eating this frozen Chick-fil-A dupe, which offers the same crispy, juicy goodness with zero added antibiotics, hormones, steroids, or artificial ingredients. In addition to air-frying them and dunking them in sauce, you can toss these chicken chunks into salads, stir-fries, and sandwiches.
Costco sells Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks in a 4-pound bag for $19.88 online.
Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries
Costco's Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries are pricier than the similar Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries, but customers say the taste and quality of the former blows you away. With a bolder, fruitier flavor; a texture that holds up better when cooked; and more antioxidants, wild blueberries differ from farmed ones significantly, and Costco's frozen version has earned rave reviews. Members gladly pay up to enjoy these delectable berries in smoothies, yogurt, and baked goods.
A 5-pound bag of Costco's Kirkland Signature Wild Blueberries is priced at $20.42 online.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
For lasagna that tastes homemade, yet doesn't take hours to prepare, you can't beat the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. We ranked it at the top of Costco's popular frozen meals since the tender pasta, generous ricotta and meat filling, and crispy cheese topping were outstanding. Other fans also rate this dish as one of Costco's top frozen products that's well worth buying for a reliable, comforting dinner any time.
A 3-pound package of Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna costs $20.87 online.
PuraVida Flame Grilled Provençale Vegetables
Costco shoppers say the PuraVida Flame Grilled Provençale Vegetables are the best frozen veggies they've tried, delivering a superior taste compared to other mushy, flavorless products. This mix contains chopped asparagus, mushrooms, yellow squash, carrots, and red onion, all flame-grilled for a nice smoky note. Fans find these veggies versatile enough to use in every meal of the day, whether stirred into eggs for breakfast or served alongside your favorite protein for dinner.
A 4-pound bag of Pura Vida Flame Grilled Provençale Vegetables goes for $19.17 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops
At over $50, the Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops are among Costco's priciest frozen seafood items, yet also the most delicious and splurge-worthy. Customers call these the finest frozen scallops money can buy, with a consistency and flavor that's nearly identical to fresh. Plus, each 2-pound bag delivers enough scallops for multiple special occasion meals. While the price is too steep for some, many seafood lovers say they'd shell out for these scallops again and again.
A 2-pound bag of Costco's Kirkland Signature Raw Sea Scallops costs $56.74 online.
Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Four-Cheese Pizza
Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Four-Cheese Pizza is not only one of the yummiest gluten-free pizzas on the market; it blows many wheat-based pies out of the water with its super-crispy crust and flavorful sauce and cheese. While fantastic on their own, these thin-crust pies also make the perfect canvas for your fave toppings. At around $19 for a three-pack at Costco, they're not the cheapest frozen pizzas on the market, but undoubtedly a great buy for gluten-free households.
Get a three-count box of Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Four-Cheese Pizza at Costco for $19.17 online.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
If you just got your Costco membership, there's one Kirkland frozen seafood you must buy on your first trip: the famous Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp. These battered shrimp with a soy dipping sauce can be baked or air-fried to an ultra-crunchy finish in mere minutes, and customers consistently call them restaurant-quality and ideal for satisfying takeout cravings at home. Beyond serving them as a simple appetizer, shoppers also love these shrimp in tacos and rice bowls.
Grab a 30-count box of Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp for $20.42 online at Costco.
Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables
The ready-to-heat Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables doubles as a quick side or main dish, making it a go-to freezer aisle purchase for many time-starved Costco customers. You might expect frozen noodles to come out soggy, but reviewers say this yakisoba has a freshly made texture with a wonderfully savory, restaurant-level flavor from soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic puree. The vibrant mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts, shiitake mushrooms, peppers, edamame, and asparagus rounds the dish out.
A six-serving pack of Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables costs $18.15 online at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties
If you prefer grass-fed beef over regular beef, you should enjoy the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties, a high-protein Costco frozen food that actually tastes delicious. Once cooked, these burgers turn out beautifully browned, tender, meaty, and flavorful, and you can't even tell they were previously frozen, according to customers. The price may seem high, but comes out to just $2.50 per patty, making them worth it to many shoppers.
A 15-count package of Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties goes for $37.44 online at Costco.
Island Way Sorbet Assortment
There are good reasons Costco has carried the Island Way Sorbet Assortment for several years. These treats are smooth and creamy; presented prettily inside fruit peel "bowls"; and the assortment of flavors (coconut, mango, pomegranate, and grapefruit-berry) are all delectable and unique. "These are worth the price of membership," said one customer on Reddit, so they're obviously worth around $19 per box. Rely on them as a simple, yet memorable, dessert for a crowd.
Grab the 12-count Island Way Sorbet Assortment for $19.28 online at Costco.