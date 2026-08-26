11 Frozen Items That Are Always Worth Splurging On At Costco

The whole point of grocery shopping at Costco is that the huge sizes of its products offer a great value per portion, even if some price tags give you sticker shock at first. But hundreds of dollars at checkout is a big commitment, no matter if you're getting a good deal overall, and high prices don't always correlate to high quality. How do you know which pricey foods are actually good enough to splurge on? We're here to help with a roundup of frozen Costco items that may be on the expensive side, but are worth every penny.

Frozen items are a wise choice to invest in since they last virtually forever and can provide meals for weeks or months. Plus, frozen meat and produce are incredibly versatile and let you create many dishes for your buck. To find Costco freezer aisle favorites worth splurging on, we looked for products in the range of $20 to $50 — costs that aren't low, but don't get anywhere near Costco's most expensive foods and drinks, so they're fairly accessible as occasional purchases. We then searched through reviews and feedback to see which foods have the flavor, uniqueness, and overall quality to justify their prices.

Our list offers a mix of hidden gem items from Costco's freezer section and famous fan favorites, from convenient frozen meals to top-quality, ready-to-cook meat, seafood, and veggies. With tons of recommendations from shoppers, you can rest assured that these picks don't waste your hard-earned cash.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.