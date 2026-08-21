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Cacio e pepe, a Roman dish that's been around for centuries, is proof that a long ingredient list is not a necessity for a great meal. The core ingredients of cacio e pepe also remain largely the same even after all these years, with some sort of pasta, sheep's milk cheese (the cacio), and black peppercorns (the pepe) being the stars of the show. Modern recipes may incorporate new ingredients to the mix, like various types of pasta, oil, or different cheeses, but the relatively bare-bones nature of cacio e pepe remains a selling point for the beloved pasta dish.

This cacio e pepe-inspired mac and cheese recipe combines the best of both pasta worlds, resulting in a positively rich, cheesy, and peppery dish. It all starts with toasting whole black peppercorns and grinding them up fresh, which not only elevates the flavor of the whole dish, but plays up the cacio e pepe inspiration. Those toasted peppercorns pair with sharp and salty pecorino Romano and parmesan cheeses and butter, making for a rich, creamy, and peppery béchamel sauce to coat tender macaroni. I like to add just a touch of soy sauce to the sauce, which adds a layer of umami depth and helps enhance the overall richness of the dish. Lemon zest and chopped chives serve as the final garnish, brightening up the dish and keeping it from feeling too heavy.