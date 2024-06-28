The Key To Preventing Grainy Mac And Cheese Is To Cut The Heat

Plump noodles, a luxurious cheese sauce, and perhaps a little bit of char on top from an oven-baked version — this is what we picture when we think about mac and cheese. Undoubtedly a favorite among the comfort food staples, mac and cheese is a simple creation, and yet, there's an element of nuance to it that makes it more than the sum of its parts.

When making mac and cheese at home, the cheese sauce, or bechamel, is the crux of the dish. The bechamel starts as a roux of butter and flour, then milk is slowly whisked into the roux. Once combined for a creamy consistency, the cheeses of your choice are added until a thick, luxurious cheese sauce forms. However, it's at this point that home chefs can run into the disappointing and all-too-common breaking of the sauce. That once velvety sauce suddenly becomes gritty and grainy, and you're left wondering where things went wrong.

This grainy texture happens as a result of the sauce breaking, or the liquid and the fat in the sauce separating from each other and no longer emulsifying. This breakage most often happens if the sauce gets too hot. The best way to avoid your bechamel from breaking is to pull it from the heat. Let the mixture settle from any boiling or bubbling, then slowly add in your cheese, a little at a time, and let it melt completely before adding more.