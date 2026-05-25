Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Halibut With Spring Vegetables Recipe

Sheet pan meals are the heroes of a busy weeknight. With barely any hands-on time, the recipe practically makes itself, roasting seamlessly on one tray in the oven until everything is ready to eat. The whole meal comes together at once, each element fitting snugly on the sheet tray so that all of the flavors are infused into one. With how easy sheet tray meals come together, it's easy to find yourself wishing every meal could be made that way — and for many recipes, they can.

Though there are ways to make sheet pan meals more elaborate, they aren't known for being a particularly gourmet offering. That's why halibut isn't a fish you'd generally find in sheet pan recipes, being that the best way to cook such a buttery, expensive fish is in a skillet with plenty of butter and lemon. It can still be done, though, and when the fish is accompanied by fresh spring vegetables like asparagus, spring onions, and tender, beautiful fiddleheads, the meal is restaurant-worthy with only half of the work. Still coated in plenty of butter and lemon, the halibut stays moist, bright, and flavorful, and is ready to eat in less than an hour.