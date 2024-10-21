The Best Water Temperature To Use When Making A Cornstarch Slurry

Cornstarch, not to be confused with corn meal, is a heavily processed refined carbohydrate that comes in white powder form. Its main purpose is to thicken and bind things together, but cornstarch can also be used as a crispy coating for frying foods. The beautiful thing about using it to thicken up your soups and sauces is that you can use wine or stock to continue developing the flavors of your dish. Making a cornstarch slurry is pretty easy. We recommend using approximately 2 tablespoons of cornstarch slurry for every to 1 cup of liquid. While most recipes do not require warming your liquid first, Leanne Tran's tip will ensure that your slurry mixes quickly and evenly, and it will also cut down your mixture heating time on the back end.

Start with a one-to-one ratio, meaning you combine equal parts cornstarch and slightly warm liquid in a small bowl. One tablespoon of each is a good starting point. It's important to note that you always want to mix your slurry in a separate bowl because it helps make for a smooth combination process. Once your cornstarch and liquid are thoroughly combined — meaning there are no lumps — you're ready to add it to your main dish. As long as you keep your ratios and temperatures in mind, thickening your saucy dishes with a cornstarch slurry is an excellent and simple way to bring flavor to every bite.