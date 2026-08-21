The 13 Biggest Coffee Trends Of 2026 (So Far)
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Coffee culture is constantly evolving, and 2026 has brought a wave of interesting flavors and convenient options for java lovers. Three waves define coffee history, but today, baristas reach for a range of ingredients to make delicious drinks, and home brewers search for ways to replicate their favorite orders in the comfort of their own kitchens. In addition to flavor and function, the quest for wellness and optimization has also made its way into coffee cups.
Functional coffee drinks infused with stress-supporting herbs and protein are taking up space on coffee shop menus, with brands like Starbucks offering caramel-flavored drinks made with protein-boosted milk. Global ingredients are also flavoring beverages in ways that coffee connoisseurs might have once scoffed at, resulting in some unique pairings. If you're looking for inspiration to elevate drinks at home or want to try a new order on your next coffee run, some of these trends may encourage you to reconsider your habitual morning "Cup of Joe."
Mushroom coffees
Coffee options infused with adaptogens like lion's mane and reishi mushrooms are filling shelves. Mushroom coffee is popular for the purported benefits for energy, stress, and inflammation, alongside a daily caffeine hit without the jitters or post-coffee crash. And in 2026, it's moved from a wellness-store product to a commonplace item in coffee shops. Suppliers and brand have launched their own blends, and chains like Black Sheep Coffee are serving up coffees with lion's mane, collagen, and prebiotic fiber. Look for infused grounds from brands like Four Sigmatic, or separate powders like the Renude Chagaccino Coffee Mix.
Protein foams and collagen creamers
One of the biggest trends in 2026 is protein-forward coffee. From Dutch Bros' protein coffees to Starbucks' protein lattes and cold foams, these elevated drinks offer more than just a caffeine fix; they also support fitness goals. Whether serving as a substantial snack between meals or providing a hit of protein after a workout, "proffees" and at-home collagen creamers like the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder have found favor among health enthusiasts.
Canned, ready-to-drink coffee
The ready-to-drink coffee category is growing quickly in 2026. Coffee drinkers can grab quality beverages without standing in line or waiting for beans to brew. From canned La Colombe Oatmilk Vanilla Lattes to Starbucks Coffee Nitro Cold Brew, ready-to-drink blends are making quality coffee more convenient for those who want a quick, coffee-shop-style fix on the go. And this trend shows no signs of slowing, with the global ready-to-drink coffee market projected to reach $64.6 billion by 2035.
Nitrogen infusions
The creamy, cascading pours of nitro coffee are evolving beyond cold brew taps. Nitrogen-infused coffees offer a smooth, velvety mouthfeel that can taste sweet without added sugar. Experiments with espresso-based drinks and canned beverages have resulted in a rich, stout-like texture that holds visual appeal. As cold coffee continues to evolve in 2026, these innovations are giving consumers more ways to enjoy nitro at coffee shops or try their hand at making it at home.
Snap-chilled coffee and flash brew
Thanks to snap-chilled coffee and flash brew methods, thirsty drinkers don't have to wait for the traditional long chill times of cold brews. These faster alternatives rapidly cool hot-brewed coffee over ice, preserving more of the coffee's nuanced flavors and aromatics than traditional iced coffee. Options like Vietnamese iced coffee and Japanese flash brew are part of the faster cold-coffee movement, while brands like Blue Bottle Coffee are taking inspiration from Kyoto's water-drip tradition with its new Kyoto-Style Espresso lineup, which features espresso-style drinks made using cold extraction rather than a traditional espresso machine.
Swavory flavors
Sweet and savory are shaking hands, resulting in recipes that are delighting coffee shop customers. Miso-caramel lattes offer a subtle touch of umami, while salted pistachio brings a nutty element to sips. Unique orders like spring onion lattes introduce the herby sharpness of scallion to lattes, showcasing that not every coffee lover is looking for something sweet. As baristas continue to create combinations that add unexpected life to daily favorites, expect more viral recipes to take over social media, with ingredients like olive oil, tahini, sea salt, and cheese foam finding their way into coffee mugs.
Regenerative agriculture
As more coffee drinkers learn about fair-trade labels and how coffee is farmed, regenerative agriculture practices are surging. Brands like Nespresso are teaming up with The Rainforest Alliance to certify sourced regenerative coffees. Consumers are becoming aware of ethical sourcing and the stories emerging from coffee-growing regions, making buying choices that reflect the interest and care for both climate and industry. Meanwhile, roasters looking to protect crops and improve soil health are making decisions that can have positive long-term environmental impact.
Global botanicals
While flavors like vanilla and caramel have become commonplace, inspiration from around the world is adding flavor and color to coffee cups. Botanicals have been giving coffee drinks a fresh twist as dessert traditions merge with coffee culture and flavors from international recipes appear on menus. From the vividly purple ube to the grassy vanilla notes of pandan, lattes are diverging beyond the norm. Black sesame is another addition providing a savory hint to beverages, while hojicha is offering a nutty alternative. When it comes to coffee, creativity is only limited by cup size.
Travel-ready coffee
Specialty coffee is going portable in 2026, and compact brewing devices and travel-friendly grounds are making tasty drinks possible regardless of location. Quality coffee doesn't have to stay behind if you're heading into the great outdoors or packing bags for a business trip. Instead of writing off hotel coffee makers or gas station drip coffee, travelers can now pack pour-over gadgets and portable espresso makers designed for great-tasting coffee on the go.
Nostalgic flavors
Coffee shop owners are looking to the past to flavor modern menus. Recipes are pulling ingredients from nostalgic favorites to create drinks made with cereal-flavored milk and bakery-inspired coffees that offer tastes of banana bread, birthday cake, and cinnamon rolls. Often topped with toasted marshmallow fluff, these kinds of coffee drinks are pushing the boundaries between dessert and drink.
Enzyme enhancements
Specialty roasters are infusing green coffee beans with enzymes before roasting to unlock new flavor notes and create more complex cups of coffee. Enzyme treatment isn't limited to beans, either, as some brands are using enzyme treatments to give milk alternatives a frothier texture. Koatji, an oat-and-koji milk, uses fermentation to break starches into natural sugars, and its barista-style foam is becoming a centerpiece for unique drink recipes.
Dalgona variations
Some may remember whipping up cups of Dalgona coffee during lockdown in 2020, but recently the fluffy coffee is reappearing with several gussied up varieties. Dalgona coffee variations are equal parts treat and beverage, delighting fans with affogato options and flavors like peppermint, dirty chai, and pumpkin spice. Baristas are also putting their own twists on the drink and topping Instagram-ready cups with caramel sauce, cookies, and chocolate shavings.
Coffee subscriptions
As home brewers upgrade their setups with equipment and tasty brews, personalized coffee subscriptions have changed the way consumers discover their coffee beans. Regular deliveries of curated bags of coffee are exposing coffee lovers to brews from around the world. Customized options match preferred tastes to roasts to eliminate decision fatigue when faced with an array of choices in the grocery aisle. And for coffee drinkers looking to support more transparent, sustainable coffee businesses, subscription models can provide a more direct line between coffee farms and home kitchens.