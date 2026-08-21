The 13 Biggest Coffee Trends Of 2026 (So Far)

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Coffee culture is constantly evolving, and 2026 has brought a wave of interesting flavors and convenient options for java lovers. Three waves define coffee history, but today, baristas reach for a range of ingredients to make delicious drinks, and home brewers search for ways to replicate their favorite orders in the comfort of their own kitchens. In addition to flavor and function, the quest for wellness and optimization has also made its way into coffee cups.

Functional coffee drinks infused with stress-supporting herbs and protein are taking up space on coffee shop menus, with brands like Starbucks offering caramel-flavored drinks made with protein-boosted milk. Global ingredients are also flavoring beverages in ways that coffee connoisseurs might have once scoffed at, resulting in some unique pairings. If you're looking for inspiration to elevate drinks at home or want to try a new order on your next coffee run, some of these trends may encourage you to reconsider your habitual morning "Cup of Joe."