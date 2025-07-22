Why Coffee Is Also Known As A 'Cup Of Joe'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Java-lovers, this one's for you. Today, we're taking a peek into coffee history to get to the bottom of one of the bevy's most commonplace nicknames: "cuppa Joe." Over the years, coffee has been known by other less appealing monikers, from "battery acid" to "embalming fluid." "Mud" and "rocket fuel" are pretty sweet nicknames though, and the former has even inspired a longstanding East Village cafe mainstay (eponymously stylized as "MUD") with an arts-forward beatnik clientele. It's unclear where, exactly, the term "cup of Joe" first originated. What's more clear is when it began to emerge as a popular turn of phrase: Sometime around the 1920s.

Green's Dictionary of Slang dates usage of the word "Joe" in reference to coffee as far back as 1927, accrediting the term to the idiosyncratic slang of the U.S. Navy. An article printed in a local Virginia newspaper from May 1927 reads, "The U.S. Navy has a language or a 'slanguage' all its own. For instance [...] coffee is 'joe.'" This potential origin theory for the term bears linkage to an actual character named Joe. In 1913, Josephus Daniels was appointed Secretary of the Navy by then-President Woodrow Wilson, and in 1914, he enacted General Order 99, officially banning alcohol on military ships. Enter coffee, the next-strongest beverage permitted on ships during World War I. Per the lore, sailors began calling their coffee "cups of Joe" as a disgruntled dig at their superior, although the factual merit of this theory is debated.