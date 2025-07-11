Whether sailors used cheesecloth to brew ground coffee or boiled coffee in a sugary, milky mix, the U.S. Navy advises that coffee should be ground just before it is made, should always be kept tightly sealed, and the coffee-making equipment that is used should be clean. The water used to make coffee should also be freshly drawn and brought to a rapid boil before being used in coffee recipes.

An additional instruction in the U.S. Navy-approved coffee-making process includes choosing the right blend of roasted coffee beans. To secure the best for their crews, the U.S. Navy set up plants for coffee roasting in California, New York, and Hawaii. These plants roast beans from Central and South America to be packaged and sent out to the ships, with experienced master tasters checking for quality control.

The U.S. Navy also ensures that batches should be as fresh as possible and that no more than one hour passes between the time coffee is made and when it is served. Though you most likely won't need to make several gallons of coffee for your family, the revered process of perfecting a freshly brewed cup can be a fun mission to take on. Regardless of who is drinking the coffee, a well-made warm cup is always revered.