Marry Warm Flavors With Miso In Your Fall Coffee Drinks

You know it's fall when you stop craving iced coffee and start looking forward to warm pumpkin-spiced lattes, which Starbucks should be bringing back soon. But, as crazy as it sounds, they're not everybody's cup of tea (or coffee, in this case) — particularly not for people who prefer deep, savory flavors over something sweet. If only they knew you didn't have to choose one or the other, and that with just a touch of white miso, you can marry the warm, fall flavors of the season's beloved coffee drinks with the rich, multi-dimensional, and mouthwatering essence of umami.

Not to be confused with red or yellow miso — other types of miso that are significantly stronger in flavor — white miso has a light, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor that not only compliments the flavor of coffee but enriches it. Miso has been popping up at third-wave cafes for that reason, with Chicago's Wormhole Coffee featuring a seasonal miso black sesame latte and Austin's Desnudo Coffee's signature miso brown sugar latte. But, you're not going to find them at Starbucks or Dunkin', that's for sure. This is one treat that's worth making yourself.

With miso being a frequent addition to your baked goods this fall, there's no reason why it can't also make an appearance in your fall coffee drinks. Be it a spicy mocha miso, a caramel miso, a brown sugar miso, or a miso pumpkin spice — all you need is syrup to marry the flavors in your fall lattes.