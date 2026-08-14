Grilled Zhug-Marinated Halloumi Pitas Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Halloumi is a seriously underrated cheese. It has a nice mildly tangy flavor profile (great if the similar but stronger feta overwhelms you) and a dense, milky texture that is practically made to be fried or grilled. Halloumi is a little different than paneer, which is softer and milder in flavor, though the two can be compared for their versatility. Like paneer, halloumi has lots of potential in the culinary world, and it can handle bold flavor infusions and marinades with ease. Perhaps most notably of all, halloumi also melts slowly, maintaining a firm shape while becoming warm and perfectly gooey from the inside-out.

This grilled zhug-marinated halloumi pita recipe showcases exactly how versatile the Greek cheese can be. Marinated in zhug, a spicy green sauce boasting toasted spices along with blended chiles and cilantro, the halloumi takes on a fresh, slightly spicy flavor before hitting the grill for a smoky, slightly charred finish. To round out the dish, you'll stuff the grilled halloumi into pita pockets and top with tzatziki sauce and a quick tomato salad for a positively summery, fresh, and satisfying meal.