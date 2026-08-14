Grilled Zhug-Marinated Halloumi Pitas Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Halloumi is a seriously underrated cheese. It has a nice mildly tangy flavor profile (great if the similar but stronger feta overwhelms you) and a dense, milky texture that is practically made to be fried or grilled. Halloumi is a little different than paneer, which is softer and milder in flavor, though the two can be compared for their versatility. Like paneer, halloumi has lots of potential in the culinary world, and it can handle bold flavor infusions and marinades with ease. Perhaps most notably of all, halloumi also melts slowly, maintaining a firm shape while becoming warm and perfectly gooey from the inside-out.
This grilled zhug-marinated halloumi pita recipe showcases exactly how versatile the Greek cheese can be. Marinated in zhug, a spicy green sauce boasting toasted spices along with blended chiles and cilantro, the halloumi takes on a fresh, slightly spicy flavor before hitting the grill for a smoky, slightly charred finish. To round out the dish, you'll stuff the grilled halloumi into pita pockets and top with tzatziki sauce and a quick tomato salad for a positively summery, fresh, and satisfying meal.
Gather the ingredients for grilled zhug-marinated halloumi pitas
To make zhug, you'll need whole cumin and coriander for toasting, a hot green chile pepper (like a Serrano or a young Thai chile), garlic, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and plenty of olive oil. You'll need a few of those ingredients (salt, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil) for the tzatziki, too, along with cucumber, Greek yogurt, and dill. For the tomato salad, you'll need cherry tomatoes (or sliced Romas would work), sliced red onion, parsley, and more olive oil. From there, you just need pita bread and halloumi, which you can find in the cheese section near similar block cheeses like feta or paneer.
Step 1: Heat up a small skillet
Place a small skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Toast the spices
Add the coriander and cumin seeds and toast until fragrant, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Step 3: Add zhug ingredients to a food processor
Transfer the toasted coriander and cumin seeds to a food processor along with the chile, garlic, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Pulse to chop the herbs
Pulse until very finely chopped.
Step 5: Combine with olive oil to emulsify
Slowly stream in the olive oil while pulsing until the mixture is combined into a pesto-like sauce.
Step 6: Cover halloumi with zhug and marinate
Add the halloumi slices to a large bowl or bag and cover with zhug. Marinate in the fridge for 2-6 hours.
Step 7: Drain the grated cucumber
In the meantime, make the tzatziki. First squeeze out all moisture from the grated cucumber between paper towels.
Step 8: Stir to combine the tzatziki
Add the drained cucumber to a bowl with the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and dill. Stir to combine and set aside.
Step 9: Combine the tomato salad ingredients
Prepare the tomato salad by combining the cherry tomatoes, onions, parsley, olive oil, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Set aside.
Step 10: Heat up the grill
Preheat the grill to medium-high, or between 400-450 F.
Step 11: Grill the halloumi
Place the halloumi pieces over direct heat and grill for 2-3 minutes per side, until browned. The halloumi should lift easily from the grates.
Step 12: Assemble the pita pockets and serve
To assemble the pitas, carefully open each pita and add tomato salad about halfway. Add halloumi slices to fill, then drizzle with tzatziki sauce to serve.
What to serve with grilled zhug-marinated halloumi pitas
Grilled Zhug-Marinated Halloumi Pitas Recipe
These grilled halloumi pitas are incredibly bright and fresh, featuring grilled halloumi with an herby-spicy zhug marinade, tomato salad, and homemade tzatziki.
Ingredients
- For the zhug-marinated halloumi
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 hot chile pepper, such as Thai or Serrano, stemmed and seeded
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 cups cilantro leaves
- 2 cups parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup olive oil
- 16 ounces halloumi, cut into even slices
- For the tzatziki sauce
- ½ cup grated cucumber
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped dill
- For the tomato salad
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For assembly
- 4 pitas, warmed and halved
Directions
- Place a small skillet over medium heat.
- Add the coriander and cumin seeds and toast until fragrant, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Transfer the toasted coriander and cumin seeds to a food processor along with the chile, garlic, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
- Pulse until very finely chopped.
- Slowly stream in the olive oil while pulsing until the mixture is combined into a pesto-like sauce.
- Add the halloumi slices to a large bowl or bag and cover with zhug. Marinate in the fridge for 2-6 hours.
- In the meantime, make the tzatziki. First squeeze out all moisture from the grated cucumber between paper towels.
- Add the drained cucumber to a bowl with the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and dill. Stir to combine and set aside.
- Prepare the tomato salad by combining the cherry tomatoes, onions, parsley, olive oil, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Set aside.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high, or between 400-450 F.
- Place the halloumi pieces over direct heat and grill for 2-3 minutes per side, until browned. The halloumi should lift easily from the grates.
- To assemble the pitas, carefully open each pita and add tomato salad about halfway. Add halloumi slices to fill, then drizzle with tzatziki sauce to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|877
|Total Fat
|69.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|110.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.7 g
|Total Sugars
|7.0 g
|Sodium
|1,548.8 mg
|Protein
|28.2 g
What are the best ways to warm and prepare the pita bread?
Pita bread is one of many types of flatbread that can be filled or topped with a myriad of ingredients. While you can simply add the ingredients on top of the pita and fold it, many store-bought pita are also hollow on the inside, which allows them to be opened and stuffed for a sandwich-like meal. Doing this without cracking or breaking the bread requires warming the pita, which can be done a few different ways.
Since the grill is already fired up, you can throw the pita bread onto the grates to warm. Brush oil on either side of the pita and place on the grill, then grill for just 30 seconds before flipping and warming the other side. The pita should puff up in the middle and remain soft and pliable. If the pita is overcooked, it will harden into a chip, which will crack when stuffed or rolled. To avoid this, you can also gently warm the pita in the microwave for 30 seconds until soft. When filling the warmed pita, avoid overstuffing by layering the ingredients in small amounts until about halfway filled in each piece.
How do I keep halloumi from melting or sticking to the grates?
Though halloumi is a sturdy cheese, it is still melty enough to stick to the grates of the grill. To avoid this pitfall, first prep the grill grates with oil and crank up the heat. It's actually high heat and a direct flame that help form a crust that lifts the cheese easily away from the grates. If the halloumi is sticking, it may be because the grill isn't hot enough or the cheese hasn't had a chance to form a crust yet. If you find that slices are sticking, leave them be to cook for another minute or two, then try flipping again once more of a crust has formed.
Another reason you may be having trouble with flipping halloumi is that the slices are too thin. When prepping the halloumi, slice into ½-inch slices. Thinner slices melt faster and stick to the grill before a crust is able to form, which prevents clean and easy flipping. If ½-inch slices are too thick for serving, you can always slice them into smaller pieces after grilling.