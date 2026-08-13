5 Ordering Tips For A Better Pumpkin Spice Latte At Dunkin'
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When the air starts to feel crisp and the leaves begin to change, that means it's time for one thing: the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Whether you love them or hate them, pumpkin-spiked coffees have become intertwined with fall, and once September hits you can find them at nearly every big chain. One of those is Dunkin', which releases an annual fall menu that typically includes the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, a sweet, cream-topped take on the espresso-based drink.
The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte at Dunkin' is pretty good, especially considering its affordable price. However, it can taste more like a dessert than a coffee, which not everyone is a fan of. Dunkin's version is also more cinnamon forward than the pumpkin spice latte from somewhere like McDonald's, and the coffee flavor can be a little weak. Luckily, there are some ways you can change up the drink to better suit your tastebuds, and they're all pretty easy asks. They could even elevate Dunkin' to the icon status of the Starbucks' PSL.
Add an extra shot
Dunkin' doesn't use standard espresso machines in its stores. Instead of pulling one to two-ounce shots, the machines at Dunkin' pour in designated small, medium, and large sizes. The large is the most comparable to a typical double shot, which means that if you're ordering a small or medium latte at Dunkin', it's likely going to have less espresso than similar sizes from other coffee shops.
If you're used to the Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, you might find yourself looking for a stronger coffee taste at Dunkin'. If so, just ask for an extra shot. The staff will typically pour a small one for this purpose, so you don't need to worry about overdoing it too much. There will probably be an additional cost but it should only be about an extra dollar or so, and it will help balance out the drink while also ensuring you get the caffeine hit you're used to.
Change the amount of syrup
Dunkin' doctors up its coffees using flavor shots and swirls. The flavor shots are sugar-free, dairy-free syrups, while the swirls are creamier sweeteners. A medium coffee from Dunkin' typically contains three pumps of flavor, be it a shot or a swirl. Two pumps are used for a small size and four for a large. Signature lattes like PSL contain pumpkin and vanilla flavorings, and they use equal amounts of each, meaning the amounts are doubled.
If it's too much, ask if your coffee can be made with less flavoring. Or if you have a sweet tooth, order more. If the store is quiet and you're not in a rush, it might be a good idea to start with the standard amount and then ask for extra after you've tasted the coffee.
Some employees might even be nice enough to give you the syrup in a cup on the side so you have more control. It's worth noting that you might have to pay slightly more for your coffee if you opt for an extra shot or swirl, but the price is typically between 10 and 25 cents.
Ask for straight pumpkin syrup
Since the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte also contains vanilla flavoring, if that is not to your liking and you rather prefer the taste of just pumpkin, see if the barista will leave out the vanilla. You could also ask if they would mind adding more of the swirl to make up for the missing pumps.
If you get lucky and the staff at your local Dunkin' are particularly friendly, try swapping the vanilla with a different flavor shot. Caramel would be a great choice if you want even more indulgence, and it should pair perfectly with the caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar that are added to the top of the drink.
The hazelnut or toasted almond flavor shots would add a nice nutty note, or you could go for a fruity twist with blueberry or raspberry. You can also ask for extra cinnamon sugar if you want to lean into the spiciness of the drink. Here are some more flavor shot ideas for your next order if you want to play around with other drink options. That customization power can open up so many possibilities.
Pick a different milk
Dunkin' typically uses whole milk as its default for drinks. There's nothing wrong with regular milk, but switching it up can get you a better PSL. For example, oat milk can create a much creamier finish when used in the Signature Pumpkin Spiced Latte (and we have the inside scoop on the brand behind Dunkin's oat milk, in case you were curious). If you really want a luxurious texture, see if you can order the drink with a little cream added in. Dunkin' stores usually use light cream that isn't too overpowering.
Likewise, if you want to make the drink lighter, try it with almond milk. The brand behind Dunkin's almond milk is a household favorite (Almond Breeze), and it can add a nice hint of nutty flavor to your PSL. Dunkin also stopped charging extra for non-dairy milks in 2025, which is a big win. We also reviewed Dunkin's new protein milk, if you feel like working some nutrition into your autumnal sipper.
Create your own PSL
If you're really struggling to figure out the best customization for the Signature Pumpkin Spiced Latte, you can always create your own version. If you want a pared back version, try ordering a a regular latte with the pumpkin flavor swirl added in. This will cut out the vanilla, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, resulting in a coffee that tastes more like it was spiked with pumpkin than loaded with sugar. You can even add the pumpkin swirl to a chai or matcha latte to create your very own fall drink.
You can order any latte, hot or iced, with whipped cream for a slight upcharge, and even ask for a little caramel drizzle or cinnamon sugar if you're only craving one of those elements. If you're a fan of cold foam, you can usually add it to any latte or cold brew, and there's typically a pumpkin-flavored cold foam featured on the fall menu. Dunkin' tends to offer a pumpkin cold brew too, which you can use as the base for a different flavor and texture. Here are some other pumpkin spice late variations you can order this fall if you haven't gotten your fill.