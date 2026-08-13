5 Ordering Tips For A Better Pumpkin Spice Latte At Dunkin'

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When the air starts to feel crisp and the leaves begin to change, that means it's time for one thing: the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Whether you love them or hate them, pumpkin-spiked coffees have become intertwined with fall, and once September hits you can find them at nearly every big chain. One of those is Dunkin', which releases an annual fall menu that typically includes the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, a sweet, cream-topped take on the espresso-based drink.

The Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte at Dunkin' is pretty good, especially considering its affordable price. However, it can taste more like a dessert than a coffee, which not everyone is a fan of. Dunkin's version is also more cinnamon forward than the pumpkin spice latte from somewhere like McDonald's, and the coffee flavor can be a little weak. Luckily, there are some ways you can change up the drink to better suit your tastebuds, and they're all pretty easy asks. They could even elevate Dunkin' to the icon status of the Starbucks' PSL.