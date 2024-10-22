How Many Pumps Of Syrup Are In Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte?
Getting into the fall spirit? Chances are you've got a pumpkin spice latte on your to-drink list, so what can you expect from Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte (PSL)? The secret lies in the sauce: Dunkin' uses pumps of pumpkin swirl in its lattes, whether iced or hot, before topping the espresso-based drink off with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
The pumpkin swirl contains a mixture of sweetened condensed nonfat milk, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, water, brown sugar, caramel color, and natural and artificial flavors. And, when ordering, the number of pumps you get is as follows: Two pumps of pumpkin swirl syrup per small drink, three pumps for a medium, and four for a large. But that's not the only flavor you get in a Dunkin' PSL. Both the hot and cold options come with sugar-free flavor shots of vanilla.
If you're concerned about the number of pumps Dunkin' uses, just ask. The chain's customization policy means you can request adjustments directly from your barista or through the app. You can easily personalize your PSL, removing ingredients like dairy, limiting or increasing syrup, or leaving off the whip.
Dunkin' staff will be serving up these quantities from August until November. If you miss the window, you might have to tackle your own DIY classic pumpkin spice latte. You can purchase products like Syruvia's Pumpkin Spice Syrup or Torani's Pumpkin Pie Sauce on Amazon, but picking up a readymade PSL is much easier.
How does Dunkin's PSL compare?
Is Dunkin's PSL weaker or stronger than its competitors? It might be time to look at all the pumpkin-spiced lattes from 18 popular coffee chains, ranked. The jury could still be out, though — so let's get some more answers, weighing up both syrup use and the overall quality of the drinks.
The first point of call is Dunkin' vs Starbucks: Who serves the better pumpkin spice latte? Dunkin' uses a different scale of cup sizes to Starbucks, its main competitor, but Dunkin's large and Starbucks' venti are both 20 fluid ounces, so these are fair game to pit against each other. A large PSL from Dunkin' gets four pumps, while a hot Starbucks latte gets five and six if you request the 24-ounce iced version. It's worth noting that Starbucks uses pumpkin puree in its pumpkin spice sauce, while Dunkin' does not. Between the extra syrup and the actual fruit use, it's no wonder that consumers widely believe Starbucks takes the edge.
With that said, Krispy Kreme offers the lowest sugar out of the top PSL providers in the U.S. At just 25 grams per 12-ounce cup compared to the 38 grams of both Dunkin' and Starbucks, it might be the better option for anyone on a health kick. Otherwise, Starbucks takes the biscuit for overall taste, and Dunkin' gets an honorable mention for its PSL's affordability.