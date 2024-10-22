How Many Pumps Of Syrup Are In Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte?

Getting into the fall spirit? Chances are you've got a pumpkin spice latte on your to-drink list, so what can you expect from Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte (PSL)? The secret lies in the sauce: Dunkin' uses pumps of pumpkin swirl in its lattes, whether iced or hot, before topping the espresso-based drink off with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The pumpkin swirl contains a mixture of sweetened condensed nonfat milk, sugar, high fructose corn syrup, water, brown sugar, caramel color, and natural and artificial flavors. And, when ordering, the number of pumps you get is as follows: Two pumps of pumpkin swirl syrup per small drink, three pumps for a medium, and four for a large. But that's not the only flavor you get in a Dunkin' PSL. Both the hot and cold options come with sugar-free flavor shots of vanilla.

If you're concerned about the number of pumps Dunkin' uses, just ask. The chain's customization policy means you can request adjustments directly from your barista or through the app. You can easily personalize your PSL, removing ingredients like dairy, limiting or increasing syrup, or leaving off the whip.

Dunkin' staff will be serving up these quantities from August until November. If you miss the window, you might have to tackle your own DIY classic pumpkin spice latte. You can purchase products like Syruvia's Pumpkin Spice Syrup or Torani's Pumpkin Pie Sauce on Amazon, but picking up a readymade PSL is much easier.