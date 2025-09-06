McDonald's Vs Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte: Which Is Better?
Well, it's official. I've broken my own cardinal rule. Each year, I pride myself on waiting until the crisp days of October to indulge in the unofficial drink of fall: the pumpkin spice latte. I attempt to squeeze out every last drop of summer that I can (can you tell I'm a warm-weather person?) and hold off as long as possible. But lately, that's been harder to do. PSLs are creeping back onto menu boards earlier and earlier each year. Typically, my response to this phenomenon is the same as when I spot swimsuits in the frigid month of February — it just seems a bit premature. But this year, I gave in to the PSL pressure.
Mostly for the sake of research — but perhaps on some level to keep up with the trend — I have already sipped on not one, not two, but four autumnal lattes this season. And no, it wasn't the OG PSL from Starbucks' fall menu that did me in. My lapse centered around other fast-food giants, dedicated to answering the burning question: "Who has the better PSL? McDonald's or Dunkin'?"
For years now, both chains have made the pumpkin spice latte their fall headliner. In both hot and iced forms, they introduce it alongside other seasonal fall treats like pumpkin donuts, loaf cakes, and pies. Ingredient-wise, the drinks are very similar — espresso and milk laced with pumpkin, spice, and everything nice. But who stirs up the most satisfying and cozy cup between the Golden Arches and Dunkin'? Break your own PSL hiatus and let's find out.
Price and availability of McDonald's and Dunkin' PSLs
At McDonald's, pumpkin season began on August 29. This is when the chain officially rolled out the McCafé pumpkin spice latte for 2025. The latte has become a grand Mickey D's tradition that was first offered nationwide starting in 2016, and it has returned every year since. However, the company shares that it is only available at participating locations and for a limited time while supplies last. So it's worth checking your local McCafé menu before you go.
In my market of Columbus, Ohio, I was able to grab both the hot and iced PSL at McDonald's; both rang up at $2 for a small size. Medium and large sizes were also on the menu for $3.99 and $4.69, respectively.
Over at Dunkin', pumpkin-flavored drinks were first introduced in 2007, but the Signature pumpkin spice latte didn't pop up until 2020. This year, in 2025, it returned on August 20 — beating McDonald's and even Starbucks out of the PSL gates. Both hot and iced versions of the coffee were part of a nationwide fall menu release, but availability could vary by location.
Pricing can also vary by region. But for the Dunkin' hot latte, I clocked prices of $3.99 for a small, $4.59 for a medium, and $4.99 for a large. The iced version was a bit pricier at $4.29 for a small, $4.89 for a medium, and $5.29 for a large.
McDonald's hot pumpkin spice latte: Taste test
I'm one of those hot coffee in the morning, iced coffee in the afternoon kind of people. So it only made sense to start off with the hot PSLs before slipping into something more quaffable.
A well-made hot pumpkin spice latte invites you to sit and savor awhile, and the Mickey D's version appeared to be on the right track based on its ingredient list and overall aesthetic. Freshly-brewed espresso made from Rainforest Alliance Certified beans fuses with steamed milk, hints of pumpkin, and cinnamon flavors to form the beverage. It even came out looking like a proper latte with a thin layer of whole milk froth sitting at the top of the cup. The problem was that it also tasted just like a standard latte, sans any pumpkin or spice. That is, until I gave it a good stir. With one good swirl of my spoon, all of the flavorings formerly sitting at the bottom were unleashed. I thought to myself, "Ah, there it is."
Properly mixed together, the drink rushes in with a syrupy sweetness. The taste of pumpkin is definitely brewing within, but it's fairly subdued and more of an unnatural take on the fall flavor. Cinnamon is a more active ingredient, adding that touch of whimsy and warmth, but it doesn't seem to be supported by many other spice notes like nutmeg or cloves. Heavy sugar and light pumpkin aside, it drinks smoothly, and you can still pick up on the rich taste of espresso, even underneath all the rest.
Dunkin's hot pumpkin spice latte: Taste test
I didn't think a PSL could get much sweeter than the one from McDonald's. Then, I met Dunkin's. With a smell just like a pumpkin patch candle, I assumed the flavor was also going to be strong, and boy, was I right. It hits you over the head with pumpkin and seems to be infused with the entire gamut of spices. Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves — the gang's all here.
I appreciate the bold flavors. I mean, you want your pumpkin spice latte to taste like pumpkin and spices, right? It's the overdone sweetness that is more of a concern — I hate to say it, but it borders on cloying. With every sip, your mouth is coated in a sugary, syrupy film, and it's no wonder. Just my small cup was swimming with four total shots of syrup, including two pumpkin shots and two vanilla shots for good measure. There's nearly just as much syrup in the drink as espresso and milk. I think this imbalance is also to blame for its thick consistency — similar to that of hot chocolate. Swirl the cup and it even shows pronounced legs, like a high-sugar dessert wine.
What's missing is the backbone of espresso, skewing more toward a weak drip coffee. With all sugar (38 grams, to be exact) and little to no caffeine boost, I'm not sure if I could polish off the entire cup. To be honest, I think smelling it put me more in my fall feels than actually drinking it.
McDonald's iced pumpkin spice latte: Taste test
No whipped cream on the McDonald's iced latte? I have seen more pictures floating around of the drink with a whipped cream cap than without it. I was surprised to learn that it's actually an upcharge and not automatically included — a PSL luxury, not a right. But I can't really complain because adding on a dollop costs just 59 cents extra, meaning this latte would still ring up at a considerably lower price than Dunkin's.
The pumpkin syrup once again traveled to the bottom of the cup, as it did with McDonald's hot take. It's just more obvious in this plastic cup, staring at me from the base in its dark brownish-orange shade. So I knew to give it a hearty mix. Even after I did, the drink didn't hit me over the head with tastes of pumpkin and cinnamon spice. The sweetness level is also even lower than it was in the hot rendition. It's sippable and much more nonchalant about its flavor profile, like a gateway to autumn drink that eases people like me into the season instead of going full throttle into fall. It even reminded me of a pumpkin-flavored ice cream that included vanilla churned with a minimal amount of pumpkin puree.
Don't make the mistake of ordering the iced pumpkin coffee instead of the iced pumpkin latte, like I almost did. This McCafé order trades espresso and milk for standard coffee and cream, and I fear that the taste would be more washed out without the boldness of espresso.
Dunkin's iced pumpkin spice latte: Taste test
And the beauty award goes to ... Dunkin's iced pumpkin spice latte. It hits you with all the fixings, without you having to ask the barista. This includes not only a generous blob of whipped cream that buoys on top, but also a caramel drizzle and light dusting of cinnamon sugar.
These add-ons make the iced beverage that much more enticing to the eye. But did it need more sugar tacked on? Absolutely not. The ice seems to have knocked it down a peg on the sweetness scale compared to its hot counterpart. However, it still teeters on treacly. Pumpkin continues to come on strong, and cinnamon seems to be the most prominent of the spices — perhaps intensified by the supplemental sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
Whereas Dunkin's hot latte suffered from a disagreeably thick consistency, that's not a factor in this plastic cup. Whether it was the melting ice or a heavier pour of milk to contrast the two shots each of pumpkin and vanilla, the cold beverage keeps its lightness and drinkability intact. So it still drinks like an iced coffee, even though it tastes more like a pumpkin milkshake — especially when you get to the bottom, and all that's left is whipped cream remnants and a swirl of pumpkin and vanilla syrups.
Final verdict
If you asked me to describe a stereotypical pumpkin spice latte, I would paint a picture of a hot beverage. If I had to physically draw it, I would even plop it in a coffee mug with ribbons of steam billowing from the center. The cozy nature of this drink calls out for that warmth. So you can imagine my surprise when I preferred the iced pumpkin lattes over the hot ones at both fast-food chains. Both iced lattes were more sippable, less aggressive remakes of the hot. They made their pumpkin-y point while maintaining a normal consistency and keeping the sweetness levels (somewhat) in check — the McDonald's version more so than the Dunkin'.
When it comes down to who makes the better pumpkin spice latte overall, though, I think it depends. If you're looking for a lighter, more coffee-centric drink, go with McDonald's. This is where my own interests lie and the latte I find to be of higher quality. You still get your controlled autumn tastes of pumpkin and spice, while also still getting to enjoy a semblance of real java. Plus, with Dunkin's reputation for inconsistency, this may be the safer choice in more ways than one.
On the other hand, if you're looking to be knocked over by a wave of pumpkin spice, and can simultaneously handle the saccharine sweetness (as well as some mystery as to what you're going to get), I'd tell you to stick with Dunkin'. You can view it as more of a sweet treat than a morning coffee, and join other fall enthusiasts in kicking off the season with a PSL-induced sugar rush.