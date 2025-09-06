McDonald's Vs Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte: Which Is Better?

Well, it's official. I've broken my own cardinal rule. Each year, I pride myself on waiting until the crisp days of October to indulge in the unofficial drink of fall: the pumpkin spice latte. I attempt to squeeze out every last drop of summer that I can (can you tell I'm a warm-weather person?) and hold off as long as possible. But lately, that's been harder to do. PSLs are creeping back onto menu boards earlier and earlier each year. Typically, my response to this phenomenon is the same as when I spot swimsuits in the frigid month of February — it just seems a bit premature. But this year, I gave in to the PSL pressure.

Mostly for the sake of research — but perhaps on some level to keep up with the trend — I have already sipped on not one, not two, but four autumnal lattes this season. And no, it wasn't the OG PSL from Starbucks' fall menu that did me in. My lapse centered around other fast-food giants, dedicated to answering the burning question: "Who has the better PSL? McDonald's or Dunkin'?"

For years now, both chains have made the pumpkin spice latte their fall headliner. In both hot and iced forms, they introduce it alongside other seasonal fall treats like pumpkin donuts, loaf cakes, and pies. Ingredient-wise, the drinks are very similar — espresso and milk laced with pumpkin, spice, and everything nice. But who stirs up the most satisfying and cozy cup between the Golden Arches and Dunkin'? Break your own PSL hiatus and let's find out.