12 New Sauvignon Blanc Bottles Worth Trying In 2026

If you are a white wine drinker and you aren't drinking sauvignon blanc in 2026, you are missing out. And you are likely one of the few, as the popularity of this white grape is soaring. It is easy to understand why consumers are drawn to sauvignon blanc wines. They're refreshing, aromatic, lively, and typically dry. Yet, they shine with juicy, fruit-forward flavors that range from crisp green apple, citrus peel, and floral notes in the wines from cool-climate regions, while ripe melon, tropical pineapple, mango, and kiwi come through in wines from warmer regions.

Who knew that crossing the ancient traminer, a white grape linked to the gewurztraminer, with chenin blanc would result in such easy-to-love white wine that tastes like sunshine in a glass. The crossing likely occurred in France's Loire Valley. From there, sauvignon blanc spread throughout Europe and into the New World, producing selections that displayed the land's characteristics in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.

While there are similarities in many sauvignon blancs, no two are alike. When staring at store shelves options, it can be overwhelming trying to decide which will fit your palate preferences or pair perfectly with your dinner party meal. That is where we come in. As a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, and Spanish Wine Scholar, I will guide you through 12 recently released sauvignon blanc selections, detailing what makes each one special and why it is worth seeking out a bottle.