12 New Sauvignon Blanc Bottles Worth Trying In 2026
If you are a white wine drinker and you aren't drinking sauvignon blanc in 2026, you are missing out. And you are likely one of the few, as the popularity of this white grape is soaring. It is easy to understand why consumers are drawn to sauvignon blanc wines. They're refreshing, aromatic, lively, and typically dry. Yet, they shine with juicy, fruit-forward flavors that range from crisp green apple, citrus peel, and floral notes in the wines from cool-climate regions, while ripe melon, tropical pineapple, mango, and kiwi come through in wines from warmer regions.
Who knew that crossing the ancient traminer, a white grape linked to the gewurztraminer, with chenin blanc would result in such easy-to-love white wine that tastes like sunshine in a glass. The crossing likely occurred in France's Loire Valley. From there, sauvignon blanc spread throughout Europe and into the New World, producing selections that displayed the land's characteristics in subtle and not-so-subtle ways.
While there are similarities in many sauvignon blancs, no two are alike. When staring at store shelves options, it can be overwhelming trying to decide which will fit your palate preferences or pair perfectly with your dinner party meal. That is where we come in. As a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, and Spanish Wine Scholar, I will guide you through 12 recently released sauvignon blanc selections, detailing what makes each one special and why it is worth seeking out a bottle.
French Flair 'L'Élégant' Sancerre
Acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand and his winemaking team at L'Atelier Bertrand capture the purity and elegance of sauvignon blanc from Sancerre within France's Loire Valley in their new wine introduced in June 2026, French Flair 'L'Élégant' Sancerre. Sauvignon blanc from the Sancerre region within France's Loire Valley is one of the finest expressions available today due to the area's mineral-rich limestone and silex soils that give the wines a smoky, flinty, crushed-stone mineral character.
L'Élégant opens with an aromatic profile of citrus blossom, white flowers, and white peaches, leading into a mineral-rich palate with soft stone fruit and orchard fruit notes. With 13.5% alcohol, the wine is crisp, light, and fresh, a perfect accompaniment to an asparagus and goat cheese tart, preferably using fresh Crottin de Chavignol – a type of goat cheese from the Loire region that is tangy and rich, blending well with the freshness of the wine.
The goal of the newly released portfolio of French Flair wines is to showcase some of the finest winemaking regions in France, producing classic expressions that are straightforward and approachable while revealing the nuances of what makes each terroir so special — essentially, highlighting traditions while embracing modernity.
Passerelles Touraine Oisly
Sauvignon Blanc from Loire Valley regions such as Sancerre tends to be expensive. Name recognition, combined with the quality of the area's wines and overall limited availability, makes them a draw for consumers. However, just a short stint away from the Central France region is Touraine Oisly, a sauvignon blanc-producing region that lies between the Loire and Cher rivers delivering high-quality wines at a lower price point, as is evident in Passerelles Touraine Oisly.
One of the most aromatic wines I have tried recently, with perfumed notes of jasmine, white peaches, and citrus blossoms. The wine wraps freshness and bright acidity around ripe stone fruit notes. Silica-rich sandy clay soils help create a mineral-rich core with a hint of salinity that lends structure and depth to the wine from organically farmed vineyards. The wine ages on the lees for several months before bottling, lending to its overall texture. With a soft, smooth, and highly enjoyable style, the wine blankets the palate with layers of lemon cream, lychee, peaches, and apricots. While textured, the selection remains bright and crisp, keeping the palate engaged from start to finish.
Nautilus 'The Paper' Sauvignon Blanc
Although sauvignon blanc is native to France, New Zealand has adopted the white variety as its own. The country's Marlborough region crafts some of the finest — producing racy, high-acid wines with a grassy, citrus-forward character that is ready to be noticed. These are not subtle wines, and for my taste, they often lack the elegance and restraint I seek when drinking white wine. The current 2024 release of Nautilus 'The Paper' Sauvignon Blanc is a wine on the opposite end of the spectrum.
While The Paper is from Marlborough, it is unlike many from the region. Instead of producing a bracing sauvignon blanc that will strip the enamel off your teeth, the winery puts forth a refined, understated 13.5% alcohol option, with structure, texture, and a well-defined character that works well with seafood pairings, such as white-wine steamed mussels or pan-roasted lemon caper mahi-mahi. The wine shows delicate golden citrus, soft herbs, and river rock, a characteristic imparted by the vineyard's stony soils. There is creaminess, along with a toasty, nutty note thanks to six months of sur lie aging (maturation in contact with dead yeast strains), in large French oak barrels.
Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc
The only way to make high-quality wine is to start with the finest fruit possible. This mantra has guided the Novak family of Napa Valley's Spottswoode Family Wine Estate for decades. Spottswoode 2025 Sauvignon Blanc is a blend of fruit from Napa and Sonoma Counties. It is the first release for this wine using 100% organic fruit.
Released in June 2026, Spottswoode crafts the 14% alcohol wine using a combination of fermentation vessels, including small stainless steel and French oak barrels, an amphora, and one ceramic and two concrete cuves. The variety of vessels allows the winery to extract different characteristics from the fruit, creating a wine with balance and tension. The palate shows a fruit-forward juiciness with an earthy, herbaceous savoriness that creates an incredibly attractive palate from start to finish. The addition of 5% semillon adds a hint of beeswax and honey to the wine, melding with layers of lemon curd, ripe peaches, and wildflowers.
The St. Helena winery released its first sauvignon blanc in 1984. From then until now, the winery produces one of the purest, most authentic expressions of the fruit, while championing sustainable and organic techniques in the vineyard and winery. It takes a holistic approach with respect for the land in every aspect of the business.
Brandlin Mount Veeder Sauvignon Blanc
The historic Brandlin Estate captures the essence of its mountain estate in its aromatic Mount Veeder Sauvignon Blanc. The fruit comes from a single block in its estate vineyard from Mount Veeder in Napa Valley. Here, vineyard elevations soar to over 2,500 feet above sea level. Warm days help with ripeness, while brisk afternoon winds and cool evenings keep the fruit healthy and acidity high, creating a long growing season.
The recently released 2024 vintage sauvignon blanc undergoes fermentation and 11 months of aging in large French oak barrels, of which a portion of the barrels were new. Fermenting and aging in oak gives the wine texture, structure, and a creamy, toasty richness. The richness melds with the grape's natural fruit-forward flavors of green apple, lemon, ripe melon, and peach with a mineral-rich backbone. The grape's fresh, well-balanced character and the winery's aging technique ensures it is a delicious option for pairing with full-flavored dishes, such as roast chicken with a simple chicken gravy, low-and-slow pork tenderloin, or a buttery Chilean sea bass.
The Brandlin Estate was planted 100 years ago by Henry Brandlin. He planted the vineyard on the historic land his family had settled on in the 1870s in the rugged terrain of Mount Veeder. The wine melds the area's natural rusticity with an elegant refinement that is easy to enjoy.
Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Napa Valley's Sequoia Grove has been producing sauvignon blanc exclusively for its wine club members for the past decade and a half. However, the wine is set for enjoyment on a national stage beginning with the 2025 release, as Sequoia Grove recently announced it would be available for national distribution. The historic Napa Valley estate, which began in 1979, is adding the wine to its national portfolio as consumer tastes increasingly lean towards lighter wines with lower alcohol. Winemaker Jesse Fox seeks to highlight the freshness of the variety, blending grapes from some of Napa's cooler appellations.
This freshness is what draws me into this wine, displaying an invigorating energy that keeps your mind and palate fully engaged. It maintains its youthful character even with a production process that includes barrel fermentation partially in French oak and eight months of aging on the lees. The production adds texture and creaminess to the wine, which is further enhanced by the addition of a touch of the semillon variety into the wine's blend. The sustainably crafted finished product shows vibrant layers of fresh citrus, melon, and stone fruit, with fresh herbs, wet stone, and mineral-forward notes. It is a wine to enjoy with light summer fare, such as a spring quiche with an arugula salad or Vietnamese spring rolls with lots of fresh herbs and veggies.
Cantina Tramin Sauvignon Alto Adige
Fruit grown at high elevations, as in the sauvignon from Catina Tramin in Italy's Alto Adige, shows the perfect combination of ripeness and freshness thanks to the altitude of the vineyards sitting in the foothills of the Dolomites. Bridging the gap between a Mediterranean and Alpine climate, vines receive ample warmth and sunshine throughout the day, ripening the juicy fruit. However, at night, the temperatures shift and cool the fruit, creating a long, steady growing season and delivering fruit with freshness.
Fruit for Tramin's aromatic 2025 sauvignon vintage grows at elevations of 1,155 to 1,600 feet above sea level in calcareous clay and gravelly soils, lending a mineral-rich intensity to the refreshing wine. Tramin crafts the wine completely in stainless steel, both for fermentation and a brief five months of aging, ensuring the racy acidity and fruit-forward freshness are at the forefront of the wine. Taking in the aromas of this wine transport you to the region's picturesque rolling hillsides near the Italian Alps. Freshly cut grass and wild herbs meld with citrus zest, ripe melon, and crushed stone. These characteristics carry through to the expressive palate, making your mouth water with its lip-smacking, zesty qualities that beg to be paired with briny fresh oysters or steamed crab legs with garlic butter.
Benziger 'Paradiso De Maria' Sauvignon Blanc
Benziger Family Winery recently released its 2025 Paradiso De Maria Sauvignon Blanc that comes from 30-year-old estate-owned sauvignon blanc vines planted in biodynamically farmed vineyards in volcanic soils on Sonoma Mountain. The wine displays a distinctive freshness that goes beyond many varietal wines. While refreshing, the wine's acidity is not overly intense. Instead, it shows a lovely balance. There are juicy, fruit-forward qualities that mingle with zippy energy, making this wine stand out. Citrus-driven and bright, the wine opens with layers of lime leaf, Meyer lemon, and calamansi, which mingle with gooseberry and a mineral note of wet stone. The liveliness and fresh acidity will make this wine a delicious pairing with a classic fish ceviche.
The Benziger family has advocated for green farming for decades. Not only do they believe farming sustainably, organically, and biodynamically with eco-responsible methods is better for the environment, they also know farming without the use of chemicals and pesticides produces a more representative wine that tastes like the land. And that land will remain healthy for generations to come.
Dutcher Crossing 'Lee Reserve' Sauvignon Blanc
The inaugural Dutcher Crossing 2024 Lee Reserve Sauvignon Blanc is a celebration of family. Released in the spring of 2026, the wine is a tribute to proprietor Debra Mathy's great-nephew, Lee, and his charming, lively, and inviting personality — all characteristics that come through in the crisp white wine. The wine showcases cool-climate fruit from Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, highlighting the area's diverse terroir.
The wine has elegance and balance, while revealing a zesty mouthfeel that caresses the palate and lingers through to the back. Aromas of soft green herbs, ripe citrus, and green apple lift from the glass, carrying through in the flavor of the wine. Ten months of aging in French oak adds texture and richness, while imparting a hint of ginger, vanilla cream, and toasted allspice to the finished wine. There is a savoriness to this 13.6% alcohol-by-volume, bone-dry wine that makes it delicious for pairing with Asian dishes filled with lemongrass, Thai basil, and spicy Thai chilis, such as tom yum soup, or, if you prefer an option without the spice, try it with umami-rich, herbaceous vegan Vietnamese crepes wrapped in a plethora of fresh herbs and greens.
Silver Oak Sauvignon Blanc
Napa Valley's Silver Oak Winery stepped outside its comfort zone in June 2026 when the release of its inaugural 2025 vintage of sauvignon blanc was announced. It is the first white wine from the historic cabernet sauvignon producer. The wine is a blend of estate-grown, sustainably managed sauvignon blanc — with a touch of sauvignon gris and semillon — from Napa County and Sonoma County, including vineyards in warm Calistoga and cooler, marine-influenced Russian River Valley. The combination of microclimates produces grapes that show warmer tropical fruit and cooler climate stone fruit and citrus notes.
The resulting wine reveals a multitude of flavors marrying the warm and cool, with ripe kumquat, golden peach, soft herbs, and lemon zest, with a soft mineral note on the finish. With 14.2% alcohol by volume, this full-flavored, dry white wine with zesty acidity has enough weight to pair with rich dishes. Try it with seared scallops with beurre blanc or a quick spaghettini in a creamy garlic butter sauce.
Wente Riva Ranch Sauvignon Blanc
From the oldest continually operating, family-run winery in California, Wente introduced its inaugural 2025 Riva Ranch Sauvignon Blanc in June 2026. Founded in 1883 in Livermore, California, the Wente family adds the selection as the latest addition to the winery's Riva Ranch Vineyard portfolio. Located in Arroyo Secco, a sub-region of California's Monterey appellation, this sauvignon blanc joins other cool-climate expressions of chardonnay, riesling, and pinot noir from the vineyard.
First planted in the 1960s, the family manages the vineyard sustainably, allowing the essence of the terroir and the freshness of the fruit to shine through the wine. Aromas of lychee, citrus, and melon lift from the glass the moment the wine is poured. These aromas are followed by flavors of juicy pineapple, honeysuckle, ripe lemons, and peaches with a soft herbaceous quality that makes the 13.5% alcohol wine pair nicely with seasonal vegetable dishes, such as a kale and quinoa salad or a citrusy arugula salad.
Bota Box Brightside
Bag-in-box wines make a wonderful alternative to traditional bottles. They are typically inexpensive and available in large formats. The wines can stay fresh for long periods after opening thanks to the packaging's vacuum-seal technology. And, the production is much more environmentally friendly, making it a win-win all around. However, choosing the best quality box wine can be difficult, as not all box wine is alike. One of the leading producers of box wine is Bota Box. The brand is known for its quality options that are available at affordable prices.
In January of 2026, the brand announced a new selection for the portfolio. Bota Box Brightside blends crisp sauvignon blanc with juicy pinot grigio, and it's available in a large 3-liter formats or individual 500-milliliter Bota Mini boxes. This 11.5% alcohol by volume wine that comes in 100% recyclable packaging is crisp, clean, and light, showcasing the lower alcohol percentage many wine drinkers want today. With a fruit-forward palate of ripe grapefruit, golden peaches, green apple, and lemon zest, the easy-to-drink, highly approachable wine makes for a convenient option for enjoying poolside or for picnics with fish tacos or a Baja shrimp Caesar salad.
Methodology
In putting together this recommendation of new sauvignon blanc wines to enjoy in 2026, I gathered a selection of recently released options, either through samples from the winery or private purchases, and conducted a tasting to find the best options to recommend. Each wine included in this feature is either a brand-new option available as of this year or the latest vintage release for the winery.
While taste was the most important factor, I also considered the history of the winery, its environmental efforts working with sustainability, the provenance of each option, and how well the wine's character worked with food pairings, with the goal of giving a range of styles to fit a wide variety of palates. I referenced my training, knowledge, and expertise as a Certified Sommelier and wine journalist with over 20 years of experience reviewing and writing about wine.