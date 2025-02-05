How To Choose The Best Quality Boxed Wine, According To An Expert

Historically dismissed as a cheap alternative, boxed wine has moved up the cultural ranks in recent years, proving that convenience doesn't have to mean a sacrifice in quality. Nowadays, it can seem as though there are endless boxed wine brands popping up every day at the liquor store, making it difficult to decide what your perfect fit is. In an interview with Tasting Table, Gillian Ballance, a Master Sommelier at Treasury Wine Estates, told us her expert tips on how to make the right selection.

Advertisement

"Similar to selecting a quality bottle of wine, if you are looking for a quality box of wine, start by evaluating the winery the box is from," Ballance said. "Search for boxed wines from reputable wineries and recommendations from wine enthusiasts you trust. Don't be afraid to have conversations with your local wine shop staff. If you know your preferences of varietal and region, start with something you like and experiment from there."

For example, if you know you like bottled red wines from France, that can help narrow down your search amidst a sea of boxed wine varieties. Or, if you've done some research on a particular winery, you could ask your local wine shop staff if they carry any of their boxed wines. If you aren't sure of your preferences, wine shop employees will be happy to provide their favorite option; with that in mind, we've also compiled a list of 32 classic wines for beginners to help you get started.

Advertisement