How To Choose The Best Quality Boxed Wine, According To An Expert
Historically dismissed as a cheap alternative, boxed wine has moved up the cultural ranks in recent years, proving that convenience doesn't have to mean a sacrifice in quality. Nowadays, it can seem as though there are endless boxed wine brands popping up every day at the liquor store, making it difficult to decide what your perfect fit is. In an interview with Tasting Table, Gillian Ballance, a Master Sommelier at Treasury Wine Estates, told us her expert tips on how to make the right selection.
"Similar to selecting a quality bottle of wine, if you are looking for a quality box of wine, start by evaluating the winery the box is from," Ballance said. "Search for boxed wines from reputable wineries and recommendations from wine enthusiasts you trust. Don't be afraid to have conversations with your local wine shop staff. If you know your preferences of varietal and region, start with something you like and experiment from there."
For example, if you know you like bottled red wines from France, that can help narrow down your search amidst a sea of boxed wine varieties. Or, if you've done some research on a particular winery, you could ask your local wine shop staff if they carry any of their boxed wines. If you aren't sure of your preferences, wine shop employees will be happy to provide their favorite option; with that in mind, we've also compiled a list of 32 classic wines for beginners to help you get started.
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again
We've previously had connoisseurs tell us what their favorite boxed wine brand is. Even with expert guidance, though, finding your perfect boxed wine is a time-consuming process. Each person's palate is unique, and while you might not enjoy every boxed wine you purchase, Gillian Ballance encourages you to keep sipping. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach to wine," she said. "Your journey might include some trial and error."
The beauty of boxed wine is that it's often significantly cheaper per ounce than bottled wine of similar quality, making it ideal for exploring your personal wine tastes. Given the large portions of wine in each box, it's the perfect, budget-friendly wine for casual weeknight meals or wine-tasting nights with friends. It also can come in handy when you're cooking. If you happen to buy a box of wine and you aren't satisfied with its flavors, it's perfectly okay to cook with boxed wine. For example, if you aren't pleased with a boxed Sauvignon Blanc, you can always cook it down to make a homemade white wine and butter sauce for pasta.
Remember, everyone's personal boxed wine journey is unique, and every "miss" brings you closer to finding your new favorite. Experimenting with boxed wines from a wide variety of wineries, regions, and flavors can help you narrow down what your palate craves most. Keep an open mind (and palate), ask questions, and enjoy yourself along the way.