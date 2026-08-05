The 10 Best New Trader Joe's Prepared Foods Of 2026 (So Far)
Trader Joe's is not only a wonderfully unique place to shop for snacks, frozen foods, and fresh ingredients, but also quick, ready-to-eat meals. Rather than resorting to fast food for the hundredth time, you can depend on TJ's lineup of prepared foods for a convenient lunch or dinner — and the chain's selection has only grown larger in 2026. In case you missed them, we've rounded up Trader Joe's best prepared salads, sandwiches, and other readymade foods that have hit shelves since January.
To make our choices, we looked for new TJ's prepared foods with overwhelmingly positive feedback from reviewers and shoppers on social media. We also took value, versatility, and convenience into account, only selecting products that make for a meal as-is (or only require minimal prep before they're ready to eat). Throughout 2026, Trader Joe's has put emphasis on protein-packed foods that will keep you full until your next meal, as well as some twists on classic lunch dishes like chicken salad.
Whether you're craving meat, veggies, pasta, or even potatoes, there's a new meal on this list for you. Next time you're feeling peckish on the go or don't feel like whipping up food when you get home, don't forget these nifty TJ's finds.
Stuffed Poblano Peppers
The new Stuffed Poblano Peppers have jumped onto the list of the best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far. The halved peppers are filled with brown rice, corn, white chicken meat, creamy cilantro sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. They heat up quickly in the microwave (three minutes) or the air fryer (around 12 minutes). Reviewers love the mix of savory, spicy, and creamy elements in this flavorful entrée that delivers veggies, carbs, and meat all in one.
For a limited time, purchase Trader Joe's Stuffed Poblano Peppers for $6.99.
Chicken Salad and Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwiches
TJ's puts a flavorful spin on lunchtime classics with its new Chicken Salad and Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwiches, which have earned raves from shoppers. The chicken salad is dressed up with celery, carrots, green onions, and mayo, while the tuna salad uses yellowfin tuna, celery, green onion, mayo, and Dijon mustard. Both fillings are paired with crunchy lettuce on a buttery croissant. "These are delicious!" said one Reddit user. "Great price for a croissant sandwich too."
Buy Trader Joe's Chicken Salad and Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwiches for $4.49 per piece.
Parmesan Tapenade
For a dip that eats like a meal, reach for Trader Joe's Parmesan Tapenade. Unlike a classic olive tapenade recipe, the star of this product is plenty of parmesan, supported by garlic, jalapeños, Manzanilla olives, herbs, oil, and red wine vinegar. The result is savory and cheesy, a little briny and zesty, and slightly spicy. Turn this tapenade into lunch by dipping in bread and sliced veggies, or using it in crostini, sandwiches, and pasta.
Grab an 8-ounce tub of Trader Joe's Parmesan Tapenade for just $4.99.
Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
TJ's has finally gotten into the rotisserie chicken game with its Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken. This $8.99 item is slightly controversial among some shoppers, as it's more expensive than rotisserie chicken from other stores. However, fans say the meat is moist, delicious, and well-seasoned. This product could save the day when you're too tired to debone a whole bird. With a one-pound portion size, you could also stretch this chicken over many meals.
Nab a 16-ounce pack of Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken at Trader Joe's for $8.99.
Chopped Salad Blend
A chopped salad is pretty simple to make, except for all the, well, chopping. When you can't be bothered to cut up a long list of veggies for the better part of an hour, use Trader Joe's Chopped Salad Blend, a fresh mix of escarole, endive, red cabbage, radicchio, and carrot. All it needs is dressing, a few toppings, and perhaps an extra piece of protein to turn into a tasty lunch.
Snag a 9-ounce bag of Trader Joe's Chopped Salad Blend for just $2.99.
Chicken Burgers
Delivering 19 grams of protein per piece, Trader Joe's new fully cooked Chicken Burgers are made of all-natural chicken simply flavored with garlic, onion, herbs, salt, and pepper. "They're actually pretty decent for the price," one Reddit user said. "Just toss 'em in a pan for [a] few minutes and they crisp up nice." These burgers would not only be at home in a bun, but also in grain bowls or on top of a salad.
Nab an 8-ounce, two-count pack of Trader Joe's Chicken Burgers for just $3.79.
Smoked Steelhead Trout
Fans of cured fish will delight in TJ's Smoked Steelhead Trout, which is produced sustainably in Norway. It provides a milder, less fatty taste than traditional smoked salmon, while still delivering a silky, sashimi-like texture and smoky, salty flavor. "[It's] better than typical nova/lox," one Redditor noted. "Thick and not fishy." Enjoy this trout on bread and bagels with cream cheese or swap it into any satisfying smoked salmon recipe for a different yet delicious experience.
Buy a 4-ounce pack of Trader Joe's Smoked Steelhead Trout for $5.49.
Greek Style Chicken Salad
Pass on bland chicken salad and try this Greek Style Chicken Salad, one of Trader Joe's best drops of March 2026. It's packed with seasoned white chicken meat, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and Kalamata olives, dressed with herbs and lemony mayo. "It's so good," one Redditor said. "I finished my first tub in one day and can't stop thinking about it." At $5.49, this dish is a great Trader Joe's grab-and-go lunch under $8.
Try Trader Joe's Greek Style Chicken Salad for $5.49 per 10-ounce tub.
Tater Bites with Cheese and Chives
Trader Joe's Tater Bites with Cheese and Chives are a thriftier copycat of Starbucks' Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes, but TJ's version doesn't taste cheap. For plenty of savory flavor and protein, these morsels pack in eggs, spuds, chives, and four cheeses: cottage cheese, cheddar, parmesan, and Jack. "These are absolutely delicious!" said one Redditor. "I like them better than the Starbucks version!" Fans say these bites are even tastier when air fried for crunchy edges.
Grab a 4.6-ounce pack of Tater Bites with Cheese and Chives at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
Chicken Sausage Ravioli
Trader Joe's selection of fresh ravioli rarely disappoints, and the new Chicken Sausage flavor is no exception. These simple yet tasty pasta pockets are stuffed with chicken sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan. They only need three to four minutes of boiling before you add sauce and serve them up. One Reddit user described them as "really flavorful and well-seasoned," suggesting one "[toss] them in a bit of sour cream and added black pepper."
Get Trader Joe's new Chicken Sausage Ravioli for $4.49 per 9-ounce package.