15 Of The Best Trader Joe's Grab-And-Go Lunches For $8 Or Less
There is something therapeutic about meal prepping and packing lunches for the week. However, on mornings that are absolutely chaotic — whether you sleep through your alarm, have an unexpected errand to run, or simply don't have time to pack a meal — you can stop by Trader Joe's for a filling, hearty, and tasty lunch. And the best part is several options don't require a microwave, making them perfect for offices without a break room kitchen.
We made a list of some of our (and Trader Joe's shoppers') favorite grab-and-go lunches. These meals all cost less than $8, making them cheaper than most fast food lunches, and none require reheating. Though it's worth noting prices may vary by location. While the selection includes everything from sandwiches and wraps to salads and other fork-worthy meals, each one stands out for its flavor, texture, and convenience. No matter which you choose, you'll have an easy, satisfying lunch.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Grocery store sushi isn't for everyone, though Trader Joe's does offer a convenient pick that some shoppers appreciate. It's made with raw Atlantic salmon and cucumber and is best eaten on the day you buy it, as the rice gets harder with time.
Purchase the Spicy Salmon Roll for $6.99.
Lemon Basil Pasta Salad
When our taster tried the Lemon Basil Pasta Salad, along with other popular lemon-flavored products at the grocer, they ranked it relatively high. Its freshness and novelty were a big sell, and pasta salad fans will surely appreciate its components, which include peas, zucchini, and Asiago cheese.
Purchase the Lemon Basil Pasta Salad for $4.99.
Fiesta Salad with Shrimp
Some like lunch hot, and for them, there is the Fiesta Salad with Shrimp. This salad comes with a spicy poblano dressing, charred corn, and, of course, shrimp. The dressing is especially popular, with some shoppers even wishing Trader Joe's sold it on its own. As one Redditor put it, "Loved the poblano dressing. Almost licked the bowl."
Purchase the Fiesta Salad with Shrimp for $6.99.
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
Trader Joe's chicken salad is so good that it's inspired copycat recipes. This sandwich is a good value, pairing a buttery croissant with classic chicken salad made with celery, carrots, and green onions, along with crisp lettuce. Pick up your favorite type of Trader Joe's chips (which our taster tried and ranked) to enjoy with it.
Purchase the Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich for $4.49.
Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat
It's hard to go wrong with Caesar salad and this one offers a simple, filling lunchtime dish, thanks to the creamy dressing and white meat chicken. When our taster tried this salad (and Trader Joe's other pre-made options), they appreciated the texture of the chicken and the crunchy croutons.
Purchase the Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat for $4.99.
Classic Greek Salad
Greek salad is another lunchtime classic that's hard to beat. This one is loaded up with fresh ingredients, including salty Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and a zesty red wine vinaigrette. It's one of our favorites to grab from the store, especially when paired with a protein-rich wrap or sandwich.
Purchase the Classic Greek Salad for $3.49.
Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich
You might think this is just a plain sandwich, but when paired with the cranberry seeded wheat bread, it transforms into something magical. "It is the best store-bought sandwich I've ever had," said a Redditor. Though others in the comments lamented that it's only a seasonal offering.
Purchase the Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich for $5.49.
Peanut Udon Noodle Salad
When you're looking for an alternative to your usual green salad, turn to this Asian-inspired peanut noodle salad, which is packed with fresh cabbage, carrots, onions, and cilantro. "Wow, this was delicious," said one Reddit user after trying it for the first time, which is more than enough reason to add it to your cart.
Purchase the Peanut Udon Noodle Salad for $4.99.
Green Goddess Salad
You know a salad is worth trying when it earns praise on Reddit, especially from first-time buyers. "I know I'm late to the game but [man]! the packaged green goddess salad is so good," said one Reddit reviewer. With a variety of shredded veggies, chicken, and crunchy red rice, you're bound to love the diverse textures topped with its extra-flavorful dressing.
Purchase the Green Goddess Salad for $5.99.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
This isn't just your average ham and cheese sandwich. While it might seem simple, Redditors love Trader Joe's take on this classic combination. "I know it's pretty basic, but a mixte sandwich was my go-to when I spent a month in Paris in my younger years," one person reminisced, praising the generous amount of butter Trader Joe's uses.
Purchase the Ham & Cheese Sandwich for $5.49.
Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon
Trader Joe's doesn't shy away from seafood in its prepared lunch options, and the Sesame Miso Salad is another example of that. A base of leafy greens, shredded cabbage, and crispy onions is topped with salmon for a satisfying, protein-packed lunch.
The dressing specifically gets a lot of praise from customers. "I could literally drink that dressing," said one Reddit user.
Purchase the Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon for $6.99.
Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta Salad
If you're looking for a light, fresh lunch, turn to this salad. It is simple, but well-executed, with ingredients like spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Reddit users recommend pairing it with a protein to make it an even more filling lunch.
Purchase the Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta Salad for $4.99.
Korean Style Bibim-Guksu
"Delicious" is a word often used to describe this relatively inexpensive and filling lunch. It combines noodles with vegetables, spicy gochujang, and kimchi for a flavorful meal. The diversity of textures makes it a refreshing (and hot) option that fans of Korean cuisine will like.
Purchase the Korean Style Bibim-Guksu for $4.99.
Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad
This salad is more complex than it appears. Not only does it have a good roasted red pepper dressing, but it's topped with couscous and quinoa for added texture. "This salad has been one of my favorites for 10 years or more," said one Reddit user, making it the 'ol reliable of this list.
Purchase the Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad for $5.49.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
It's hard to find a bad chicken Caesar wrap, and Trader Joe's makes a pretty darn good version of it. It was one of the highest-scoring wraps and sandwiches in our review, thanks to its tasty chicken, crisp lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and other tasty toppings.
Purchase the Chicken Caesar Wrap for $5.49.