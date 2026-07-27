15 Of The Best Trader Joe's Grab-And-Go Lunches For $8 Or Less

There is something therapeutic about meal prepping and packing lunches for the week. However, on mornings that are absolutely chaotic — whether you sleep through your alarm, have an unexpected errand to run, or simply don't have time to pack a meal — you can stop by Trader Joe's for a filling, hearty, and tasty lunch. And the best part is several options don't require a microwave, making them perfect for offices without a break room kitchen.

We made a list of some of our (and Trader Joe's shoppers') favorite grab-and-go lunches. These meals all cost less than $8, making them cheaper than most fast food lunches, and none require reheating. Though it's worth noting prices may vary by location. While the selection includes everything from sandwiches and wraps to salads and other fork-worthy meals, each one stands out for its flavor, texture, and convenience. No matter which you choose, you'll have an easy, satisfying lunch.