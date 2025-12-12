9 Trader Joe's Sandwiches And Wraps, Ranked

When you're looking for a good sandwich to curb that lunchtime craving, Trader Joe's delivers on two fronts. First, you could easily stock up on all the necessary ingredients to make a stellar sandwich. After all, the store's various deli meats, sourdough bread, condiments, and fresh veggie toppings are all easily sourced at any Trader Joe's location. But for those who don't want to buy all of the separate elements and assemble a sandwich themselves, Trader Joe's also offers an impressive array of prepared foods, including packaged, ready-to-eat sandwiches and wraps that will make lunchtime a little easier.

Of course, as with just about any Trader Joe's line of products, not all of the popular chain's sandwiches or wraps are top-tier. To determine which ones are indeed among the best, I purchased and sampled nine Trader Joe's sandwiches and wraps (seven wraps, two sandwiches to be more specific).

When sampling each of these lunchtime staples, I paid attention to how good each one tasted, whether the bread or tortilla was particularly soggy or too bulky, and how balanced the respective wrap or sandwich felt. This included the bread-to-filling ratio, whether there were plentiful fillings, if the accompanying sauce paired well, and so forth. Without further ado, here is my ranking of nine Trader Joe's sandwiches (and wraps).