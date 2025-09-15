This Popular Trader Joe's Dip Will Give Your Mac And Cheese An Upgrade

Whether you keep it classic or elevate it to gourmet, mac and cheese is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. In short, it's the cheese that pleases. But even the most tried and true dishes need an upgrade from time to time. Enter Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Style Dip. Its unmistakable bright orange packaging beckons from the refrigerated section of your favorite TJ's. This thick and creamy dip is anything but one-dimensional — think Buffalo wings meets spicy cheese dip. Ranked seventh in our list of Trader Joe's dips, it contains cayenne pepper sauce, sour cream, cream cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, and even has actual chunks of white meat chicken breast (as well as garlic, onions, cayenne powder, black pepper, and parsley).

According to TJ's website, this whipped dip's popularity soars during football season, where it can be enjoyed cold or warmed up and put on everything from tortilla chips, breadsticks, and french fries to crudités (cut veggies), pizza, quesadillas, and grilled cheese. But the mouth-pleasing mother of them all has got to be adding it to mac and cheese. While these two have always been an undeniably perfect pairing (one rivaled only by peanut butter and chocolate), shortcutting it in one dish is truly sensational. The easiest and quickest way to enjoy this combo is to pick up one of TJ's frozen mac and cheeses (Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese or Joe's Diner Mac n' Cheese) and a tub of the dip. If you have a little time, though, homemade mac is the way to go.