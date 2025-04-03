5 Meats That Go Perfectly With Mac And Cheese

There are few dishes as crowd pleasing as macaroni and cheese. Even in its worst incarnations — where the noodles are dry and hard in the corner edges of the pan and there's more milk than cheese or when quickly made from a box with a questionable orange powdered cheese flavored substance from a packet — there are still some die-hard fans. Honestly, there's a lot to like there: pasta, cheese, cream or milk, a roux to hold it all together, and more cheese and bread crumbs to top it. Mac and cheese attacks every one of your pleasure centers and is so simple to make.

While there are plenty of folks who could eat it just like that every day for the rest of their lives, some of us dream of taking our favorite dish to higher heights with the addition of meat. While one could make the case that just about anything is amazing when enveloped in cheese-laden elbow macaroni (truly, you'd be hard-pressed to find a non-vegetarian/vegan who disagrees), even recipes for mac n' cheese featuring veggies are insanely decadent, especially when they have butternut squash, mushrooms, or cauliflower lurking beneath their bubbling crusts.

But for the sake of brevity, we've narrowed it down to five stellar meat choices that pair perfectly with this well-loved dish — chicken, barbecue leftovers, birria beef, canned fish, and shellfish.