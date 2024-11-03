Why You Should Opt For Oil-Packed When Making Tuna Salad
Tuna salads are quick and easy to put together, but let's be honest for a second: Sometimes, they're a little dry and bland. We figured we're using the wrong type of canned tuna, so we consulted Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market to uncover what type of canned or tinned tuna we should use when making tuna salad. DiGregorio answered, "I always prefer using oil-packed tuna for tuna salad. Water-packed tuna tends to dilute the flavor, making it less vibrant."
It turns out that we were right, as we had been using water-packed tuna in the past. Not only does water dilute the canned tuna's flavor, it can also lead to faster drying. Oil, after all, preserves the fish and helps lock in the moisture. DiGregorio added, "Even though I usually drain the oil, I find that the tuna retains more of its natural richness. Plus, adding a higher-quality oil to the salad blends better with the ingredients, giving the salad a smoother, more flavorful texture compared to water-packed tuna."
Ready to make your next tuna salad the best one yet with DiGregorio's tips? First, choose from the best tuna brands we've ranked. For example, you can't go wrong with a packet of StarKist's yellowfin tuna soaked in EVOO.
Use oiled-packed tuna when making your favorite tuna salad recipe for more flavor and moisture
After swapping to oil-packed tuna, simply follow your favorite tuna salad recipe. Or if you need an idea this week, try our recipe developer Jennine Rye's delicious and crunchy green goddess tuna salad recipe. Rye also recommends that you drain the tuna, and while she does not specify that you should used oil-packed tuna, there is sour cream, olive oil, and mayonnaise in the dressing to keep the tuna moist, creamy, and flavorful.
Another recipe you can try to make for lunch or dinner is Catherine Brookes' spruced up tuna salad recipe. Thanks to the Dijon mustard, olive oil, and a multitude of ingredients, you can tell this dish is flavorful. Finally, you can also check out these 9 tuna salad recipes to whip up for lunch, or change things up by making a simple but refined tuna salad sandwich. With all of these wonderful recipes, just be sure to remember DiGregorio's expert tip and always opt for oil-packed versus water-packed tuna.