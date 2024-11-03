Why You Should Opt For Oil-Packed When Making Tuna Salad

Tuna salads are quick and easy to put together, but let's be honest for a second: Sometimes, they're a little dry and bland. We figured we're using the wrong type of canned tuna, so we consulted Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market to uncover what type of canned or tinned tuna we should use when making tuna salad. DiGregorio answered, "I always prefer using oil-packed tuna for tuna salad. Water-packed tuna tends to dilute the flavor, making it less vibrant."

It turns out that we were right, as we had been using water-packed tuna in the past. Not only does water dilute the canned tuna's flavor, it can also lead to faster drying. Oil, after all, preserves the fish and helps lock in the moisture. DiGregorio added, "Even though I usually drain the oil, I find that the tuna retains more of its natural richness. Plus, adding a higher-quality oil to the salad blends better with the ingredients, giving the salad a smoother, more flavorful texture compared to water-packed tuna."

Ready to make your next tuna salad the best one yet with DiGregorio's tips? First, choose from the best tuna brands we've ranked. For example, you can't go wrong with a packet of StarKist's yellowfin tuna soaked in EVOO.

